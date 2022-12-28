Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The location for COVID-19 PCR testing at the Los Altos Community Center closed permanently Dec. 9.
The site, a partnership between the city of Los Altos and health-care startup Curative Inc., opened Feb. 10 adjacent to the Neutra House in the community center parking lot at 97 Hillview Ave.
According to Pasquale Gianni, Curative’s senior communications manager, the closure came as the company, founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Dimas, transitions from providing COVID-19 testing services to providing health care.
“Curative’s initial goal was always to work our way out of the COVID-19 services business by helping the country manage through and emerge safely from the pandemic,” Gianni said in an email. “Curative is now focusing on other challenges in the healthcare industry, moving into the next phase of the company with the recent launch of our new health plan.”
The Hillview location was the only Los Altos-run COVID testing site, but testing is still available at select locations in surrounding cities, including at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
