covid testing site

Braden Dong/Special to the Town Crier

A crew with health-care startup Curative removes the PCR

testing center in the Los Altos Community Center parking lot Dec. 16.

The location for COVID-19 PCR testing at the Los Altos Community Center closed permanently Dec. 9.

The site, a partnership between the city of Los Altos and health-care startup Curative Inc., opened Feb. 10 adjacent to the Neutra House in the community center parking lot at 97 Hillview Ave.

