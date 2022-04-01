Andrea “Andi” Jordan, wife of former Los Altos City Manager Chris Jordan, was hired in 2017 as the executive director of the Cities Association of Santa Clara County. Shortly after her hiring, Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander allegedly told Jordan at a social gathering not to finish remodeling her home because “she wouldn’t be around long enough to enjoy it.” The city council forced Chris Jordan to resign in 2020.
This, and other revelations emerged publicly last week with the release of a Dec. 21, 2021 “demand letter” threatening legal action against the 15 county cities, including Los Altos, citing harassment and gender discrimination against Andi Jordan.
A Feb. 1 document, labeled “Confidential Settlement Communication,” references the demand letter from attorney Jenna R. Avila on behalf of Jordan. The document alleges claims “for harassment and discrimination based on sex/gender and marital status, and retaliation for complaining about unlawful harassment” in violation of the state’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. It also points to “significant control” the association’s board of directors has over Jordan’s pay, health insurance and work assignments.
Avila further cites the association’s “failure and refusal” to create a Joint Powers Authority, “despite Ms. Jordan’s efforts.” Not creating one, she implied, would result in a formal lawsuit that would “result in significant exposure and potential adverse publicity.”
The demand letter, of which the Town Crier obtained a copy last week through a public records request, names councilmembers from other cities, including representatives from Mountain View and Cupertino. Cupertino Councilmember Rod Sinks allegedly questioned her need for health insurance since her husband had it, prompting an allegation of gender discrimination.
But many of her issues appear to be with Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng. Jordan alleges she was “targeted and harassed” specifically because of conflicts they had with her husband. Lee Eng allegedly tried to prevent Jordan from being hired. Other actions allegedly included “disparaging comments,” unfair criticism of her work performance, and instructing city officials not to communicate with her.
“Several witnesses will testify,” the letter said, “that Enander has commented that the association ‘needs to go away’ and she would ‘do her best to destroy the cities association’ to Ms. Jordan’s detriment.”
Enander and other Los Altos councilmembers declined comment or referred to the cities association for a response.
On Nov. 19, 2021, Jordan received the results of a nine-month investigation into her claims. The investigation allegedly concluded that Enander, Lee Eng, Cupertino Councilmember Liang Chao and Mountain View Councilmember Lisa Matichak had engaged in “unlawful harassment” and they were supposedly banned from participating in the association.
“The unlawful harassment and discrimination Ms. Jordan experienced … exacerbated Ms. Jordan’s chronic rheumatoid arthritis disability,” the demand letter claims. “As a result, Ms. Jordan was placed on a medical leave of absence effective on Nov. 23, 2021.”
She is seeking $441,000, equivalent to four years’ pay. Avila also is requesting copies of “any and all” text messages and emails related to Andi Jordan.
Created in 1990, the Cities Association of Santa Clara County includes representatives from all 15 county cities, meeting monthly and collaborating on issues of mutual interest. The association listed among its goals in January a continued transition to a Joint Powers Authority. It allows two or more agencies to use common powers in an effort to provide services more efficiently. An example is the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills Joint Powers Authority supporting local library facilities. The association has struggled to establish one, in part because some members of the board of directors argue the association should be organized as a 501 ©(3). Jordan noted the association cannot be a 501© (3) organization because it lobbies the state and federal government.
The Los Altos council in December named Enander an alternate to the association’s board of directors. The council majority approved Councilmember Neysa Fligor’s request to continue serving on the association’s executive board, even though the city’s mayor has traditionally served in that role. Fligor had just transitioned from her 2021 mayoral role, succeeded by Enander, who is serving as Los Altos mayor for 2022.