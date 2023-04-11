2020 dining parklets

Town Crier File Photo

Los Altos City Council members were scheduled Tuesday to consider a new outdoor dining program for downtown as well review an update on the city’s reach codes for energy savings. For results from the meeting, held after the Town Crier’s Monday print deadline, visit losaltosonline.com.

Among proposed changes to the current outdoor dining program, the city would allow either sidewalk or parklet dining for restaurants that apply, but not both. City staff cited concerns with Americans with Disabilities Act access requirements as well as the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control standards.

