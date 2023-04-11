Los Altos City Council members were scheduled Tuesday to consider a new outdoor dining program for downtown as well review an update on the city’s reach codes for energy savings. For results from the meeting, held after the Town Crier’s Monday print deadline, visit losaltosonline.com.
Among proposed changes to the current outdoor dining program, the city would allow either sidewalk or parklet dining for restaurants that apply, but not both. City staff cited concerns with Americans with Disabilities Act access requirements as well as the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control standards.
Changes also would mean the end of the wine barrel barriers, to be replaced with concrete ones. There would be new fees involved as well, including a proposed $500 initial application fee and an annual license fee of $3 per square foot.
The current parklet program runs through Oct. 1. Interested restaurants would have to submit a letter of intent for building a new parklet by the end of the year.
There are currently 20 downtown restaurants participating in the parklet program, an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants were dealing with limited indoor customer access.
The council also plans to discuss introducing an ordinance that updates the city’s reach codes. The controversial efforts to expand, or “reach” beyond, state standards are applauded by local environmentalists and criticized by some residents concerned about losing access to natural gas. Nothing in the proposed update forces current residential users to give up gas.
To watch the council’s Tuesday meeting, visit youtube.com/@CityofLosAltosCA/
