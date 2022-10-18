losaltos_seal

New policies for local nonprofit groups received Los Altos City Council approvals last week.

Council members Oct. 11 OK’d changes to existing policies regarding city donations to nonprofits as well as facilities fee waivers for such groups.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.