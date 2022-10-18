New policies for local nonprofit groups received Los Altos City Council approvals last week.
Council members Oct. 11 OK’d changes to existing policies regarding city donations to nonprofits as well as facilities fee waivers for such groups.
Under the donation policy, nonprofits must submit an annual audit report. The one-page document asks for specific uses and how the uses benefit Los Altos in some way.
“The annual report is designed in general to help us determine whether the funds were spent in the nature that they were awarded,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “If they request funds for (the) next year, that’s going to council, and council can make that determination. The role of staff is to get the information in front of council, in a transparent and organized way.”
According to a staff report, “City council has historically approved contributions individually due to a lack of policy.” This included $20,000 discretionary funding provided in the current budget year to WomenSV, a Los Altos-based group that helps domestic violence survivors.
Ruthven Darlene, founder and executive director of WomenSV, thanked the city for past support and noted that her organization helped 194 survivors over the past year.
The city also provides nondiscretionary funding through contracts (the Los Altos History Museum, $65,000) or a Joint Powers Agreement with other cities for mental health services provided through the Community Health Awareness Council ($49,000).
Speaker Jeanine Valadez suggested a mid-budget allocation cycle rather than the annual cycle.
“For smaller nonprofits serving the underserved, a year is a long time to wait,” she said.
Councilwoman Neysa Fligor wanted to make sure nonprofits were “not having to identify a penny per service to Los Altos. If we give them $50,000 and they’re providing services to different communities, including Los Altos, I assume we don’t need a report so detailed that they have to show the $50,000 only benefited Los Altos.”
Fligor also wanted leeway for the groups in regard to report submission requirements. She requested that wording be changed from “will” to “may be” for funds withdrawn if a nonprofit does not submit a report.
“There may be a reason why the organization did not get the annual report – I don’t like the automatic nature of that language,” she said.
City Attorney Jolie Houston assured council members and nonprofits, “This (audit) report is not going to release any confidential information for anybody.”
The council unanimously approved the contributions policy with Fligor’s suggestions.
Fee waiver policy
A policy to waive fees for nonprofits’ facilities use also passed unanimously, but not without discussion and concern that such requests could result in lost city funding.
The policy change – which puts decisions in the hands of the city manager – prompted Mayor Anita Enander to wonder whether more limitations should be added to the policy. She reminded the council that the city was paying off a $10 million loan for the new Los Altos Community Center. She specified waivers should be used for “intermittent, not ongoing activities.”
“How are we going to do cost recovery if you are giving space away to certain organizations?” asked speaker Roberta Phillips.
Requests for fee waivers would be based on a description of activities and how they would benefit Los Altos. The waivers would apply only to free events. Applicants must submit requests 90 days before their event.
The new policy would especially impact a nonprofit like Friends of the Library of Los Altos, which had been issued one-time waivers to hold its periodic book sales at the Los Altos Community Center.
“I wouldn’t want to put in some kind of restriction, say, (if) the Friends of the Library was told, ‘Sorry you’re not getting a fee waiver for this book sale because you had one four months ago,’” Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg said. “That would be essentially charging the library to have the book sale by Friends of the Library for the
library’s benefit.”
Added Los Altos Library Commissioner Freddie Wheeler: “The city manager is well positioned to use discretion to determine which nonprofits have a legitimate request.”
The motion to approve included an amendment by Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng to apply the same policy to the Grant Park facility in south Los Altos.
Hybrid meetings
The council approved a hybrid model for future meetings, with the date of the first in-person council meeting to be determined. Meetings for other city bodies, such as the Planning Commission, would follow with the hybrid model. Such a model allows for both remote and in-person access. Los Altos Hills already has gone hybrid, while the Mountain View City Council is still remote only.
Los Altos council members approved the hybrid format as an option back in May, if in compliance with Santa Clara County health recommendations. However, COVID-19 cases surged in June, prompting staff to postpone the move.
Enander suggested delaying in-person meetings, which would take place at the community center, until the beginning of next year. Remodeling work on the council chambers is targeted for completion at that time.
Enander wondered whether having two or three in-person meetings at the community center at the end of the year would burden the staff. But Engeland assured her staff would not be inconvenienced.
“I think the public from here on out will always need to have that hybrid option,” said Vice Mayor Sally Meadows. “I would support it as soon as possible.”
“I’m not in a quick rush to come back (to in-person),” Lee Eng said. “Especially with flu season around the corner.”
Lee Eng also suggested there could be another surge in COVID cases this winter.
Still, the council approved the hybrid model with Fligor, Weinberg and Meadows in favor, Enander against and Lee Eng abstaining.
