Two distinctly different visions of the future played out at last week’s Los Altos City Council vote in favor of bike lanes on El Camino Real.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and councilmembers Jonathan Weinberg and Neysa Fligor saw the addition of designated bike lanes – at the cost of on-street parking – as a public safety necessity.
Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng foresaw parked cars moved off El Camino into neighborhoods as more people move into new multifamily housing projects lining either side of the thoroughfare. Enander said auto traffic shows no signs of abating and designated bike lanes would give an “illusion of safety.”
The 3-2 vote at the March 22 meeting means Caltrans, responsible for El Camino’s maintenance, will add a Class IIB bike lane along the Los Altos and Mountain View sides of the street next summer as part of a planned resurfacing project. The state agency is paying the full cost of work, with such projects carried out every 25 to 30 years, according to city staff. Mountain View City Council members have opted for the bike lanes as well. Officials in Palo Alto, also impacted by the project, have yet to weigh in.
Marisa Lee, giving a staff presentation, noted there would not be room on the busy six-lane thoroughfare for bike lanes and parking. The “tradeoff,” she said, would mean a loss of 248 spaces along El Camino – 108 in Mountain View and 140 in Los Altos.
The Caltrans project, which includes repaving, pothole fixes, crosswalks, signage and other improvements, covers a stretch of El Camino from the Palo Alto-Menlo Park border to Crestview, just south of the State Route 85 intersection.
The Caltrans work would stop at providing the striping for the dedicated bike lanes. It would be up to Los Altos to upgrade to a Class IV lane, which could include physical barriers such as bollards or raised curbs buffering the lane from the adjacent automobile traffic. The city’s Complete Streets Commission has recommended upgraded bike lanes.
‘Moral imperative’
The majority of nearly 20 speakers at the March 22 meeting favored the bike lanes, with Chris Hoeber, a cyclist who writes the Town Crier’s “Share the Road” column, calling them “a moral imperative.”
Several speakers cited the March 17 death of a Graham Middle School student, killed on his bicycle in a collision with a truck, as a grim reminder of the dangers for cyclists along El Camino.
“We can’t make these safety improvements too soon for all of us,” said Bryan Johnson, a member of the Los Altos School District Board of Trustees.
Johnson and others noted that some students from Mountain View commuting to Los Altos High School and Egan Junior High have no choice but to travel on El Camino.
“El Camino Real is a main thoroughfare for everybody,” said Sharlene Liu. “Currently, biking is so dangerous that you don’t see many bikers on El Camino. … If we had bike lanes it would be so much nicer.”
Opponents pointed to the increase in vehicles that will come from hundreds of new units in projects on both the Los Altos and Mountain View sides of El Camino.
“We need those parking spaces for the very underparked buildings that are coming down the pike,” said Teresa Morris, a city parks and recreation commissioner..
Terry Barton, a cyclist and 35-year resident, countered: “We are not losing parking, we are gaining a travel lane and stopping the subsidy of parking.”
Eric Steinle, who serves on the city’s Planning Commission, described the challenge for vehicles servicing the new housing, including movers and delivery people.
“With a multifamily thoroughfare, we have to deal with that reality,” Steinle said. “(Bike lanes) might not be the wisest way to do it, particularly if we have the vertical elements.”
Enander also wondered about the six bus stops within Los Altos city limits. A traffic consultant noted that bus stops would be marked in red and that cyclists could use the sidewalks while buses stopped.
Impact on businesses
Lee Eng’s chief objections were the potential adverse impacts on businesses along El Camino that depend on the street parking and the lack of valid information on El Camino parking. She said the information collected on parking habits during hours and days of the week did not reflect true parking needs because the study was conducted last year when
COVID restrictions were still in place.
The study results city staff presented last week showed little parking activity other than near the intersection of El Camino and San Antonio Road.
Some speakers contended that the bike lanes would help the El Camino businesses given more cyclists would be accessing them.
Enander said her objections go beyond street parking to her belief that El Camino would remain dangerous, even with buffered bike lanes. She attributed this to increased populations and people’s continued choice of the automobile as their primary transportation.
“We’ve built a number of things to get people out of cars and they’ve all failed,” she said. “I absolutely cannot fathom with increased housing, increased cars, increased population that we’ll actually have a situation on El Camino that’s anything than more dangerous for bikes no matter what we do.”
But council members supporting the bike lanes were confident they would improve safety and particularly child safety.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to make forward-looking decisions,” Meadows said. “It is a public roadway, not dedicated business parking. … Bottom line, we have to weigh the safety of the cyclists, not just adults, but the children.”
She pointed to Los Altos School District plans for a 10th school site north of El Camino, potentially increasing the number of students using the route.
“The safety of bicyclists has to be more important than enabling public subsidy of parking and underutiliziaton of that land,” Meadows said. “We just have to do it.”
“The primary function of government has to be public safety,” Weinberg said. “We have too many examples where we are not protecting the public along El Camino. We now have a golden opportunity that will cost the city zero dollars to install Class IIB bike lanes. ... It is simply the right thing to do.”
Fligor said the fatal March 17 collision is “a sad example of what will happen if we don’t make El Camino safer for cyclists. I’m thinking of the students and kids who do not have a choice but to bike on El Camino. ... This is a huge step for all of us and a big decision for the
future.”