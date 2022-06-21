The Los Altos City Council last week approved a long-debated wireless ordinance, reviewed the budget and delayed action on a contentious appointment to the Cities Association of Santa Clara County.
In a series of votes at its more than six-hour meeting, the council established the bulk of the requirements for telecommunications carriers and finally approved an ordinance establishing guidelines for wireless installations in the city.
The council waived the potential for an environmental review process (4-1, with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissenting), approved the ordinance (3-2, with Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg and Vice Mayor Sally Meadows opposed) and unanimously directed city staff and a team of consultants to update the city’s permit application for builders.
Changes to the ordinance, resulting from a marathon meeting May 10, include identifying preferred and less-preferred locations for installations, adding standards that apply only to “small” wireless installations and designating parks and schools as less-preferred locations due to “aesthetic” impacts. According to the ordinance, cell nodes are allowed where cellphone poles already exist or if there is no suitable location within 500 feet of the installer’s preferred location.
The fraught process of passing the ordinance was evident at the June 14 meeting, as Weinberg, Meadows and Councilmember Neysa Fligor expressed their preference for the previous iteration of the ordinance reviewed in May.
Meadows was concerned the process had become so convoluted and changes so unclear that the ordinance was unworkable. Both she and Weinberg favored the more streamlined May 10 ordinance and voted against the updated version.
Since 2019, the council has worked to create limits as to where and what size cell nodes can be installed within city limits, as telecommunication carriers transitioned to 5G wireless technology. After the city of Los Altos rejected multiple applications for wireless installations, AT&T and Verizon Wireless sued the city, in a case currently pending.
Budget review
As the fiscal year for the city turns over at the end of June, the council reviewed changes to the 2021-2022 budget and a draft of the 2022-2023 budget.
Changes in the current budget resulted from what Mayor Anita Enander called “forensic accounting” on the part of city staff, as they identified a number of errors, including budgeting for projects that weren’t implemented.
“Before we could start balancing our budget, we had to dig ourselves out of a $2.6 million hole for things that were happening but were never included in the budget,” City Manager Gabe Engeland told the council.
Although balanced, Engeland said this year’s transitional budget relies on extra funding from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act to fulfill the city’s obligations. The funding is set to end next year, leaving the city with a projected $1.1 million operating deficit in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The 2022-2023 budget is a product of new accounting protocols and clean-ups. For example, contributions by the city to various nonprofits are now listed in a single section, with the nonprofits named rather than scattered throughout the budget in a series of vague line items.
The 2023-2024 budget with revisions will be reintroduced at the council’s meeting Tuesday.
The council unanimously approved minor corrections to the 2021-2022 budget and earmarked an additional $1 million to cover the city’s legal fees. Council members also voted 3-2, with Enander and Lee Eng dissenting, to allocate $38,000 for a downtown theater feasibility study.
Cities Association
After a charged conversation about who should serve as Los Altos’ representative on the Cities Association of Santa Clara County, the council opted to extend Fligor’s term as the city’s appointee.
Traditionally, the mayor serves on the association. But Fligor, who served as mayor last year, was granted an extended term as Cities Association representative last December after requesting an additional six months to complete work on the executive board. With Fligor’s six-month extension set to expire, Enander, who as mayor determines council agendas, expected to assume the role and placed her appointment to the association on the list of undiscussed items; however, Fligor requested that the item be moved to
discussion.
In April, former Cities Association executive director Andi Jordan named Lee Eng and Enander in a harassment complaint.
Due to the complaint, and other items she declined to discuss citing confidentiality, Fligor argued that Enander’s serving on the Cities Association would represent a conflict of interest.
Enander countered that Fligor is holding “me and the position hostage on the premise that she knows there are other things going on about which I would have no information.” Enander added that the decision to leave the appointment up to Fligor’s discretion and keep the mayor from serving in the role would create the perception that Jordan’s allegations are true.
After a lengthy discussion on whether the reintroduction of Enander’s appointment should come at the mayor’s discretion, Fligor’s discretion or at a specific future date, the council voted 4-1 to bring the matter back before the council at the discretion of the city manager and city attorney. Fligor voted against the move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments