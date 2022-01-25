Los Altos City Council members are serious about building a new police station, even considering the prospect of putting a funding mechanism before voters as soon as this year.
There are numerous steps ahead in the process, however, the subject of much discussion during a council members’ retreat last week.
Council members generally agreed Jan. 18 to move forward to work with staff and outside consultants on the most appropriate vehicle for raising the tens of millions of dollars it would take to fund construction of such a facility. Two options include a general tax bond, which would require a simple majority vote, and a specific tax initiative, which would need two-thirds voter approval.
Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg, who along with Vice Mayor Sally Meadows serves on a council police station subcommittee, urged a ballot measure as part of the general election in November. To do that, the city must file its paperwork with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters by Aug. 12.
Specifics at this point are still up in the air – questions such as the size and cost of the proposed facility, as well as a strategy for a funding campaign, still need to be determined. Mayor Anita Enander called the November target “a very optimistic time frame.”
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng suggested a council study session to work out a timeline and a better process, and to develop a project schematic. Councilmember Neysa Fligor noted “time is of the essence” in moving forward, suggesting the subcommittee and staff working with consultants would be sufficient.
“They’re at the point where they need experts to move this forward,” Fligor said.
Such experts, according to the subcommittee, could include investment bankers and bond counsel to facilitate the process. Their compensation would be based on the measure passing. Lee Eng and Enander suggested involving members of the city’s Financial Commission.
Weinberg estimated, and City Manager Gabriel Engeland concurred, that putting the item on the ballot would cost the city approximately $50,000.
‘Doing nothing’ not an option
Another question posed is whether the city should pursue a police station only or broaden the plan to include a tax for police and fire or the library, as the city of Campbell did in 2018 when voters approved a $50 million bond measure for a police station and a library. It passed the two-thirds approval required at more than 69%.
“Generally, the larger the financial ask of the voters, the lower the likelihood of achieving voter approval, especially the two-thirds majority required for a special tax,” the subcommittee noted in its report. “On the other hand, expanding the scope of intended investment might attract more constituencies to support the bond measure.”
The current police station, in the city’s civic center, is more than 55 years old and considered in poor condition and too small for the current 32-officer force. Regular flooding has been reported in the basement, where the city’s 911 communications equipment is located.
When discussing alternatives, council members agreed that “doing nothing” is not an option.
“The entire organization is very excited about the prospect of getting a new police facility,” said Police Chief Andy Galea. “As you know, the current police department was constructed over 50 years ago, and aside from all of the maintenance issues, the size of the police department has grown significantly over the years and does not have adequate office or storage space. We are also encouraged by the support of the city council and members of the community who have acknowledged the many issues with the current police department and recognize the need for a new building.”