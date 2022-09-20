Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Ten groups are scheduled to co-host a virtual forum 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28 for the three candidates running for two seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
The forum is designed to give voters information on the candidates and their positions.
Posing questions will be Bruce Barton, editor-in-chief of the Town Crier, a longtime forum co-sponsor, along with Gil Rubinstein, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Midpeninsula Post. They will be joined by student editors Anika Sikka and Rebekah Park of Los Altos High School’s Talonand Siona Mohan of Mountain View High’s The Oracle.
Co-sponsors include the American Association of University Women of Los Altos-Mountain View, the Center for Age-Friendly Excellence, GreenTown Los Altos, the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, the Los Altos Community Coalition, Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, Los Altos Forward, the Town Crier, the Los Altos Women’s Caucus and the Midpeninsula Post.
