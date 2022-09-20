losaltos_seal

Ten groups are scheduled to co-host a virtual forum 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28 for the three candidates running for two seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election.

The forum is designed to give voters information on the candidates and their positions.

_2022_LosAltos_candidates

Pete Dailey, Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.