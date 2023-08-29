Lynette Lee Eng

Lynette Lee Eng

Los Altos City Council members signed off last week on new guidelines for council member travel reimbursements – a move highlighted in part by Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng’s planned trip to a national conference this year and overall expenses since January 2020 exceeding $8,500. The amount far outpaced expenses submitted by other council members, some of whom expressed surprise at the number. 

No other council member received reimbursement higher than $1,588 over the same period, according to information the Town Crier obtained through a records request. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.