Los Altos City Council members Tuesday (Jan. 24) adopted an updated housing element document to send to state officials, and heard discussion on continuation of a downtown outdoor dining program.
In addition, members voted to appoint Councilmember Neysa Fligor to a Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority board, a position initially given to Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng. Councilmembers claim Lee Eng violated council norms by appointing herself to a Valley Transportation Authority board over the council’s collective desire to nominate Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg.
