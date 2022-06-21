Los Altos City Councilmember Neysa Fligor has announced her intent to run for re-election to the council.
Fligor told the Town Crier Friday she intended to send a letter to supporters over the weekend declaring her candidacy. First elected in 2018, Fligor served last year as the first Black mayor in the city’s history.
“During my time on council, I listened to all voices and always aimed to balance the different concerns of residents while ensuring that my vote had a positive impact on the community,” she said in a statement.
Among her accomplishments, Fligor included: supporting the construction of the new Los Altos Community Center; the hiring of new City Manager Gabriel Engeland; leading the community through COVID-19 challenges; supporting the city’s new Climate Action and Adaptation Plan; supporting downtown theater efforts and the parklet program; and backing resources for Safe Routes to Schools programs.
If re-elected, Fligor said her goals over the next four years would include: continuing efforts to promote fiscal responsibility; protecting green space; maintaining city-owned facilities; addressing the housing crisis; supporting the city’s workforce; and advocating for environmental sustainability policies.
Fligor is running for one of two open seats on the council in the Nov. 8 election. She is the first incumbent Los Altos council member and the second candidate to announce a run for council. Pete Dailey, member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, also intends to run.
Mayor Anita Enander, whose current term also expires this year, has yet to announce her candidacy.
