Frustrations arose at last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting amid claims that a council member abused the city’s travel budget policy.
Mayor Sally Meadows said the travel budget was on the agenda at the July 11 meeting so that the council could direct city staff in drafting a council-specific travel reimbursement policy.
Prior to the discussion, Meadows and Councilmembers Neysa Fligor and Lynette Lee Eng said they planned to attend the Cal Cities Conference in September as the council’s primary and alternate delegates, respectively. Meadows then asked Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg if he would attend, prompting him to respond that he was unsure, because another council member had depleted the council’s travel budget.
“I don’t know yet,” Weinberg said about attending the conference. “But I’m concerned other council members have used up the budget that we have.”
Meadows encouraged Weinberg to wait to voice his concerns, as the budget and policy item wouldn’t be discussed until later in the meeting. When the topic did come up, Weinberg asked which travel expenses the city pays for – especially related to Lee Eng’s travel compensation requests.
“My jaw dropped to the ground when I saw the staff’s response to council questions,” he said, referring to queries about what expenses the
budget would cover. “There’s a conference in Atlanta that (Lee Eng) is going to attend – I, look, that conference is a three-day conference, but the city is being billed for five nights at the hotel. I don’t think that the city should be on the hook for a hotel more than the number of days at a conference.”
Weinberg noted that the council’s annual budget for travel is $3,500; in one year, one council member’s travel spending totaled “well past $3,500, closer to $5,000-$6,000,” he said, questioning the fairness of the spending.
“What we have right now is clearly being abused,” he said.
“If someone’s being accused of abusing a policy, I resent that,” Lee Eng countered. “This is about discussion of our policy. Everything that I’ve done was in compliance. It is not about discriminating against me or marginalizing me again. I would take offense to this. I’m OK with having a new policy, which is fine, but this is not about trying to attack someone.”
As Weinberg chimed in during Lee Eng’s response, both council members’ voices rose, and Meadows had to mediate as Lee Eng claimed she was “within compliance” of the current policy.
Tensions eased as the meeting went on, with the council discussing aspects of the travel policy, including who selects council members to attend conferences, which expenses qualify for reimbursement by the city – such as the number of days at a hotel – and the city’s travel budget numbers.
After the often-heated conversation came to an end, City Manager Gabriel Engeland said city staff had enough information to begin drafting a policy.
