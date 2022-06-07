Los Altos City Council members are scheduled to consider adoption of a controversial wireless telecommunications ordinance at their meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance and other related approvals are intended to regulate an expected proliferation of “small-cell nodes” – equipment that can be city-regulated for aesthetic purposes, but not for health- or technology-related issues, which are pre-empted by federal regulations.
Wireless providers are moving away from cell towers to smaller equipment. Such equipment has less range, meaning companies including AT&T and Verizon will need more of them for adequate coverage. The result could be some node installations in residential neighborhoods. Discussion has focused on setbacks and prioritizing locations to minimize impacts to residents.
The painstaking ordinance approval process consumed 10 hours of discussion over two council meetings in April and May, with some residents voicing concerns over health and safety. Other alleged experts in the field have phoned in to council meetings to offer their services in strengthening ordinance “protections.”
The council has come under some criticism for editing the text of the ordinance line-by-line at council meetings, despite the city paying thousands of dollars for expert telecommunications consultants and attorneys to craft the language.
The issue also had residents taking advantage of ceding public comment time to allow some commenters longer speaking times. The practice enabled a 20-minute presentation from a Texas-based telecommunications expert at the May 10 meeting. The extended speaking times prompted agreement among council members at their May 24 meeting to review meeting protocols.
In addition to the ordinance, the council is considering a negative declaration of environmental impact under state law and adoption of a resolution outlining design guidelines.
Two other items at Tuesday’s council meeting are budget-focused: closing of the current fiscal year 2021-2022 and presentation of the proposed 2022-2023 budget. Two expenses for 2021-2022 – $38,000 in park in-lieu funds for a downtown theater feasibility study and a $1 million increase in city legal fees – will be part of a public hearing.
Tuesday’s meeting, held remotely, is set for a 7 p.m. start.
For more information, visit losaltosca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments