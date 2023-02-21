Los Altos City Council members unanimously approved adjustments to appropriations and adopted the final operating budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 at their Feb. 14 council meeting.

The final budget includes a $3.5 million revenue reduction, as the city chose to apply pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds to the previous fiscal year to address a shortfall. Other adjustments include a revised purchasing commitment for fiscal year 2022 totaling $1.15 million, a revised administration fee, a $10,000 outlay for department requests, $200,000 directed to the general liability fund and a $1 million reduction in the city’s contribution to the California Public Employee Retirement System Unfunded Accrued Liability. 

