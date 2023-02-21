Los Altos City Council members unanimously approved adjustments to appropriations and adopted the final operating budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 at their Feb. 14 council meeting.
The final budget includes a $3.5 million revenue reduction, as the city chose to apply pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds to the previous fiscal year to address a shortfall. Other adjustments include a revised purchasing commitment for fiscal year 2022 totaling $1.15 million, a revised administration fee, a $10,000 outlay for department requests, $200,000 directed to the general liability fund and a $1 million reduction in the city’s contribution to the California Public Employee Retirement System Unfunded Accrued Liability.
When Councilmember Pete Dailey questioned the reduction for CalPERS UAL, city finance director June Du said that while there’s a
CalPERS UAL reserve, the city is not prepared to contribute at this time, and the decision to hold off will not increase the city’s liability.
CalPERS UAL funds city retiree and current member benefits.
“We want to see how we end up at the end of fiscal year ’23, so this change will not increase the city’s liability at all,” Du said.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor asked how the projected $422,000 deficit in the city’s budget would be remedied and adjusted.
“We’re not concerned that we won’t be able to close the budget deficit by the end of the fiscal year,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland during the meeting. “But we didn’t want to act prematurely and cut more than we would have to, knowing that we have more information on the revenue side coming forward in about 60 days.”
The city plans to implement zero-based budgeting for budget study sessions for the 2024 fiscal year.
“The zero-based budget is to identify where we undersource or oversource,” Du said. “From there, we can finalize our expenditures.”
Du said the initial 2022-2023 budget was adopted at the same time as the 2022 budget. Appropriations underwent a midterm review in June, but many of the current appropriations were determined at the Oct. 25, 2022, city council meeting.
During the Oct. 25 meeting, the city manager appropriated money for grants and donations, and received reimbursements, including a $40,000 reimbursement from PG&E the city manager appropriated for the purchase of a generator, she said.
Appropriations also included $250,000 in city manager contingency funds; $90,000 for elections; $100,000 for equipment replacement, which enabled new vehicle purchases; and $65,000 for solid waste fund giveaway events.
The city manager’s $250,000 contingency funds were partially divided among citywide equipment ($50,000), employee recognition and appreciation ($48,000), McKenzie Park pickleball sound mitigation ($48,000), city hall interior remodeling ($25,000) and cellular improvements to established irrigation field controllers ($12,000).
