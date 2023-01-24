Hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2020 race-fueled debate involving Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, Los Altos City Council members were scheduled Tuesday to discuss the issue of Lee Eng’s appointment to a regional library board – a position held from approval at the council’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Lee Eng said she felt marginalized by her colleagues because she was nominated for only one regional committee.
Council members, in turn, expressed frustration with Lee Eng’s accusations. Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg countered that Lee Eng violated council norms by choosing herself over the council-appointed representative (Weinberg) to serve on a Valley Transportation Authority board.
“The council gave her direction that I was to be the city’s nominee to be the alternate board member, and she instead nominated and voted for herself when she got to the regional board,” Weinberg said.
In addition to issuing Lee Eng a warning under the council’s accountability policy, members directed staff to notify the VTA that Weinberg was the council preference.
Meanwhile, Lee Eng decried her lack of board appointments by new Mayor Sally Meadows, noting that Meadows was undermining Lee Eng’s impact as an elected council member.
Lee Eng and a few of her supporters have even hinted at racism. She is the only Asian American on the council.
This is not the first time Lee Eng has publicly expressed that she was victimized by council members. In 2020, she and the council became embroiled in a controversy when a young Black activist accused her of racism after she implied she was concerned for her safety after a texting exchange with him. Lee Eng, in turn, said she was the victim of a racist attack. The debate dragged on for months, with dozens of residents weighing in, and made national headlines.
Four speakers at the Jan. 10 meeting expressed support for Lee Eng and reminded the council of the approximately 9,000 residents who voted for her in the 2020 election.
“I don’t want to put the community through what we went through two years ago,” Weinberg said last week. “I think it created a lot of bad feelings. And I don’t want to see us do that again. So, my plan is not to keep pushing on this.”
Ongoing accusations
The same basic misunderstandings from the 2020 debate resurfaced at the Jan. 10 council meeting: Lee Eng reacting to the lack of committee appointments as a personal affront.
Even as her colleagues “sympathized” with her feelings, they alluded to Lee Eng’s own issues of skirting council norms – issues she did not acknowledge, just as she did not acknowledge any fault in the 2020 controversy.
Lee Eng did not respond to the Town Crier’s request for comment last week. Meadows also declined comment until after Tuesday’s council meeting, held after the Town Crier’s Monday press deadline.
Initially, Meadows offered to withdraw the one regional board appointment she offered Lee Eng – a spot on the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Library board. But after further discussion, the council opted to leave the position unfilled for a decision at Tuesday’s meeting.
Meadows said her board appointments had everything to do with methodology and fairness to all council members and nothing to do with marginalizing anyone.
She said members were asked to rank board choices based on levels of interest, and she took into consideration number of years left in members’ council terms. In the case of the Santa Clara Valley Water Commission, where Lee Eng had served four of her six years on the council, Meadows chose recently re-elected Neysa Fligor because “she would have four years, and has the expertise and broad regional connections.”
“I really have a big problem with the accusations being made against Mayor Meadows and the process she utilized,” Fligor said. “I empathize with Councilmember Lee Eng … but I know for a fact (the selection process) had nothing to do with anyone’s race. If a council member objects to an assignment, or would like to do a reassignment, … we bring it to the council meeting and we have a professional, mature discussion without accusing people of marginalizing each other.”
“You’re saying that I should have come here to talk about it tonight,” Lee Eng responded. “How do you think it makes me feel? … And I’m coming here to face an attack? I mean, it’s always going to be the four of you attacking me.
“Does that make me feel marginalized even more now? Yes, it does. Does that mean that there’s anything else we should do to open the conversation? Yes, we should.”
Lee Eng urged council members to hold an empathy or compassion training prior to the council’s upcoming annual retreat, to address the lack of understanding. Council members were noncommittal about the idea at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“All pending future agenda items (such as compassion/empathy training and others) will be reconfirmed for council interest or lack thereof at our retreat in February,” Meadows said.
Board appointments
As it stood entering into Tuesday’s meeting, Lee Eng had been assigned to two standing committees dealing with local schools issues.
She was also assigned to serve as council liaison to the city’s Senior and Youth commissions.
