Lee Eng and Meadows

Tensions between the Los Altos City Council members, including Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, left, and Mayor Sally Meadows, right, have been high following committee appointment frustrations and racism accusations.

Hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2020 race-fueled debate involving Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, Los Altos City Council members were scheduled Tuesday to discuss the issue of Lee Eng’s appointment to a regional library board – a position held from approval at the council’s Jan. 10 meeting.

Lee Eng said she felt marginalized by her colleagues because she was nominated for only one regional committee.

