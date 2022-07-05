The Los Altos City Council last week approved a 50-unit, multifamily condominium project at 355 First St.
Council members had previously asked the project’s developers to reduce the bulk of the four-story building, which will likely become the second tallest downtown, after the previously approved 376 First St. project.
At a previous hearing in February, the council denied the 355 First project, sending the developers back to the drawing board with 35 requests – most relating to concerns about the size of the building and how it would blend in with the downtown area; however, the changes were largely aesthetic rather than reducing the size of the building.
Mayor Anita Enander at the June 28 meeting expressed frustration with state requirements aimed at boosting the housing supply that effectively bar the city from rejecting the project or asking developers to reduce the building height.
“My concern is that nobody’s listening,” she said. “We have had several projects come forward that we are backed into a corner to approve them.”
Despite dissatisfaction expressed by some council members, Vice Mayor Sally Meadows said there were “no grounds on which to deny this project,” adding that she felt the developers had “tried hard” to address the council’s concerns.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor said the project is “not perfect – there are many things about this project that I don’t like, there are things that I wish I could change,” noting that though some local residents are concerned about the high number of multistory condo buildings creating a “canyon effect” on First Street, the developers of 355 First aim to bring affordable housing to town.
“I will tell you what I love about this project,” Fligor said. “It’s the number of housing units it’s bringing to Los Altos.”
The council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the project, with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissenting.
The developers and city staff still have to work together to determine a final plan for landscaping and tree placement to ensure that the space around the building remains accessible to pedestrians.
Other business
In other action, the council voted to:
• Approve the final budget for 2021-2022 and the updated budget for the 2022-2023 budget cycle.
• Send letters to the State Legislature in support of bills that allow for hybrid local government meetings (Assembly Bill 1944) and exempt bicycle transportation plans from the California Environmental Quality Act review process (State Senate Bill 922).
• Send letters to the State Legislature opposing bills that allow housing and mixed-use development in office, retail or parking areas regardless of city zoning codes (AB 2011); create looser standards for accessory dwelling unit construction (SB 897); and require cities to include plans and projects for cyclists and pedestrians in their general plan (SB 932).
