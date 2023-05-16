05_26_21_NEWS_ALPRs_2439

The Los Altos City Council last week agreed to further refine its automated license plate reader policy. 

After reviewing updates to city staff’s ALPR regulations at their May 9 meeting, council members voted 4-0 to direct Councilmember Neysa Fligor, Police Chief Angela Averiett and City Manager Gabriel Engeland to work on changes to the policy. Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg recused himself from the vote because he lives in a neighborhood where an ALPR could be installed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.