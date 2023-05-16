The Los Altos City Council last week agreed to further refine its automated license plate reader policy.
After reviewing updates to city staff’s ALPR regulations at their May 9 meeting, council members voted 4-0 to direct Councilmember Neysa Fligor, Police Chief Angela Averiett and City Manager Gabriel Engeland to work on changes to the policy. Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg recused himself from the vote because he lives in a neighborhood where an ALPR could be installed.
The changes are set to return to the council at an undetermined date.
In February, Averiett proposed a pilot program that would involve installing ALPRs around the city to combat crime. Concerns of both residents and council members centered on success metrics and data use of ALPRs.
Engeland said city staff changed success metrics from case solvability to arrests. He also noted that among the crimes the ALPR data will be used to track are burglaries, auto burglaries and thefts.
Fligor said the metrics were too vague and voiced discomfort with the metrics proposed to measure the success of the pilot program.
“We want to look at arrests. I think we should say, for example, arrests have gone up year-over-year 25% or 30% compared to the previous year,” she said. “But just simply saying increase in arrests – that’s not a metric we can really rely on unless we’re going to sit here today and just say, ‘Yes, the pilot will get continued,’ because I do think we need to make sure we’re able to justify approving the pilot moving forward.”
The data accumulated from the Flock Safety cameras will belong to the city of Los Altos, Flock Safety
representative Hector Soliman-Valdez said during the meeting.
“In your contract, it states that, obviously deferred to the city attorney, the data is owned by your city,” he told council members. “We do not access the data or share the data without permission from your department, but only to assist them in a search or if there’s an issue. But we do not have access to your data.”
The data the police department requests would not be visible to Flock Safety, Soliman-Valdez said, and data used in closed files would not be destroyed until approximately 30 days after, according to Averiett.
Protecting data
The use of the data and which other agencies have access to it was a major focal point for Fligor and fellow council members Pete Dailey and Lynette Lee Eng.
Fligor worried that once data is shared, the use of the data doesn’t belong to Los Altos.
“I am very concerned that even though we may decide not to share the data with ICE and other agencies, if we share the data with another city or agency, then they’re able to share this data for purposes that we didn’t intend, but of course we’ve lost control of the data once that happens,” she said.
Fligor added that she wasn’t comfortable with any data being shared with ICE and also asked Averiett if information shared with other agencies, such as police departments or government agencies in Texas, could be used in the prosecution of women traveling to California for abortions.
Averiett said data is shared on a case-by-case basis.
“If it’s illegal to get an abortion in Texas, that doesn’t mean if someone requests data from Los Altos PD that I have to agree to give it to them,” she said. “I just really want to emphasize that important point – that I have the ability to not share information and not give data, particularly as it pertains to laws in other states that are not laws here in California.”
Data misuse by officers was also a concern, and the idea of an independent auditor came up during discussions. Averiett noted that an independent auditor could be part of the ALPR program, but the person must be an employee of another police department.
Dailey supported an independent auditor, not only to analyze data use, but also to audit where the cameras are placed across the city and to determine whether any minority groups are being unfairly targeted by the cameras.
Lee Eng said an independent auditor would open Los Altos up to potential data breaches.
The cost of implementing 15 cameras includes a one-time $350 payment per camera and $2,500 ongoing per camera, with $42,750 the total for the first year, Averiett said.
She added that the program won’t increase the cost of staff time for ALPR implementation and alert response.
“In our current sevice, which will continue to be used with the introduction of ALPRs, we prioritize calls for service,” Averiett said. “Additional calls that we receive from the ALPR alerts will be prioritized in the same manner that we use currently by officers and dispatchers.”
Debate carries on
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, a Los Altos resident, spoke in support of ALPRs at the council meeting, citing crimes solved with ALPRs in surrounding cities, including a murder in Campbell.
“All of these license plate reader programs, and I know that the one you’re considering has this as well, have a robust oversight system to protect privacy, and I know the system you’re looking at contains this,” Rosen said. “License plate readers have been used all over our country for years and are used in most cities in our county. Los Altos is an outlier in not having them, and as a resident of Los Altos, I fear that it makes Los Altos a target because most of the cities around Los Altos have this type of technology.”
But some local residents raised concerns about equity and racial targeting.
Kenan Moos, co-founder of the racial justice organization Justice Vanguard, criticized the city council for giving ALPR technology a place and time in the city; he already had firsthand experience being unjustly targeted by an ALPR, and he said it could happen again.
Moos was pulled over by an officer in 2020 after purchasing his new car; the officer said he was stopped because his license plates weren’t from the area and the car resembled a stolen BMW the police were searching for.
“So now we’re here. So maybe I’ll just be another one of the statistics and my family will get paid out for it. So maybe we should just approve this and I should be excited about that,” he said. “So right now I’m just feeling very conflicted with the direction that we’re heading here and what tech we’re choosing to talk about and how poor the statistics and oversight and accountability continues to be.”
The relationship with Flock Safety, a for-profit company the ACLU has investigated for its data use and potential for mass surveillance, was brought up by Los Altos resident Stacy Banerjee.
“What is our relationship with Flock? They’re a for-profit business company, and there has not been a lot of discussion,” she said. “I’ve heard some good questions this evening to start kicking off this conversation, (but) the chief herself has said she’s not an IT expert. Please get that contract in front of your eyes and in front of the public’s eyes. We have a lot of IT experts in this city who can give a lot of good feedback back to council, so then you can direct the chief and city staff on what our relationship with Flock should be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments