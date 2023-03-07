ALPR stock photo

If the Los Altos Police Department is going to gain city council approval for automated license plate readers, department officials must supply more data that supports the technology’s crime-fighting capability while ensuring it is used fairly.

That seemed to be the message council members gave last week after they rejected a bid for installation of 25 ALPRs at a cost of up to $75,000.

lutkin
lutkin

as you reported for LAH

According to a town staff report, there have been five cases where the ALPR system resulted in solving open cases since its launch, seven arrests and 10 wanted vehicles/plates located, but no residential burglary cases were solved by the ALPR system.

so it seems that at least in LAH they system has not delivered much benefit

https://www.losaltosonline.com/news/automated-license-plate-readers-to-remain-in-los-altos-hills/article_678e3fe8-b3d5-11ed-8af0-7fb885727736.html

