With 2022 the driest year on record in more than a century, local residents, water agencies and city governments are taking steps to limit water consumption.
The Mountain View City Council last week declared a Stage 2 water shortage emergency and imposed restrictions on outdoor water use.
At the Los Altos City Council meeting last week, City Manager Gabriel Engeland gave an update on the city’s work so far to mitigate drought conditions, alerting council members to plans for the Environmental Commission to review “reach codes for water.”
In Los Altos Hills, Purissima Hills Water District officials reported they succeeded in getting customers to reduce water use on their own by installing smart water meters for all customers in 2014.
PHWD general manager Phil Witt told the Town Crier that after nine years of experience with the smart meters, he thinks every district should add them.
“We’re estimating 10% or more (savings) just on everyday water per customer,” he said.
In 2013, before the meters were installed, PHWD customers used approximately 750 million gallons of water annually; in 2020, they used 670 million gallons, up slightly from the roughly 580 million gallons of water consumed in 2019.
San Jose Water last month announced plans to install smart meters.
The meters can (but don’t have to) connect to an app on the customer’s phone, sending reports about water use every 24 hours, much like the way smart watches notify people about how long they have slept or exercised on a given day. Using the reports, not only can customers set goals to reduce the amount of water they use, they also can spot leaks quicker.
Smart conservation
Los Altos Hills resident Steve Schmidt said his smart meter has helped him identify three or four leaks, and can determine leaks as sensitive as a running toilet or dripping hose.
Schmidt said his meter conveyed the stark difference between indoor and outdoor water use, especially in the Hills, where lot sizes are a minimum 1 acre.
“The amount being used for the irrigation cycle was enlightening,” he said.
After seeing how much water his lawn was drinking up, Schmidt over time replaced all of his grass with native plants and some artificial turf in the backyard.
“Our water usage has just plummeted,” he said.
Users like Schmidt can even use the meters to tailor their irrigation systems to their garden – he said his wife compares the use reports to how well each plant is looking and adjusts the irrigation system from there.
“For me, I’m very much an engineer, so I’m good at looking at the data,” Schmidt said.
According to Samantha Vu, PHWD office manager, the technology hasn’t changed much since the meters were initially installed, but more and more customers are calling in with questions about how to analyze the data from their meters.
“The difference in the last few months would be that there’s a huge increase of customers utilizing the smart meters because of the drought,” she said.
Vu added that she’s also seen more sign-ups for the customer portal that allows residents to see their water use.
She receives calls from customers who report that “they pretty much religiously check their dashboard to make sure that they don’t have outrageous usage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments