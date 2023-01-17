Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos School District is officially entering the housing game.
The LASD Board of Trustees approved a funding agreement with Santa Clara County to contribute $600,000 to a housing development at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto in exchange for 12 below-market-rate housing units to rent to LASD staff members.
The agreement marks the district’s first venture into offering housing for staff amid a regional affordability crisis that makes it difficult for educators to live locally. LASD teachers earn between $65,000 and $118,000 at the highest level of the salary schedule, well below the Los Altos area median income of $240,000.
“These units serve as one part of our overall plan to be able to better attract and retain our dedicated and talented LASD staff,” LASD Superintendent Sandra McGonagle said in an email to the Town Crier. “It is incredibly expensive to live locally, and we know there is great benefit when our staff is able to be a part of the local community – it builds long-lasting connection and relationships.”
According to Abode Communities, the housing developer in charge of the project, rents for the new units are estimated to run between $800 and $2,500 below current market rates and are designed so that a household is not paying more than 30% of its income on rent.
“We’re serving a range of incomes targeting households in that ‘missing middle,’ … households that make too much to qualify for affordable housing but not enough to just rent an apartment on the market,” said Maegan Pearson, associate vice president of Abode Communities.
The 231 Grant Educator Workforce Housing project is sponsored by the city of Palo Alto, surrounding school districts and Meta/Facebook, which contributed $25 million to the project in 2019. The plurality of the project’s 110 units will be for the tech company’s employees.
Santa Clara County donated the 1.5-acre parcel of land on Grant Avenue between Park Boulevard and Birch Street. Construction is set to begin in April, with estimated completion in December 2024.
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District and the Mountain View Whisman School District are also named as school district collaborators that will receive 12 units each for the same investment of $600,000.
“You know that if classified staff and teachers can’t live here and they essentially view this community as a gated community they enter during the day, serve during the day and then are obliged to leave at the end of the day, they can never really be aware of the community culture,” County Supervisor Joe Simitian said when addressing the board at last week’s meeting.
Simitian touted the benefits of teachers living closer to work, noting that they will experience less strain, be able to attend more school events, be able to help in the event of emergencies and be more available to students.
