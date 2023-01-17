LASD housing project screenshot

Screenshot via LASD board meeting presentation 

The educator housing project will be located on Grant Avenue in Palo Alto. Twelve units will be made available to Los Altos School District employees upon building completion.

The Los Altos School District is officially entering the housing game.

The LASD Board of Trustees approved a funding agreement with Santa Clara County to contribute $600,000 to a housing development at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto in exchange for 12 below-market-rate housing units to rent to LASD staff members.

