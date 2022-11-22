Los Altos residents responded to the passage of Proposition 1 in the Nov. 8 election, a controversial measure for some, which ensures that contraception and abortion are protected under the California Constitution.
The proposition originated in the State Legislature and went before voters after the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which in 1973 guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion.
Regardless of political standing, many in the community knew Proposition 1 would succeed given the area’s general progressiveness.
“California is a pretty bright-blue state,” said Vicki Reeder, founding member of the Los Altos Women’s Caucus and director of the Los Altos-Mountain View American Association of University Women. “The Bay Area, where we live, is a bastion of progressive ideas, thoughts, et cetera. All the polls made (Proposition 1’s fate) look very promising.”
Although only 71% of California voters’ ballots had been counted as of Nov. 15, 66.4% of those reporting voted in favor of Proposition 1.
Similar support was seen in Santa Clara County, with approximately 345,998 county residents, or 76% of those who cast ballots, voting “yes” on the measure.
Approximately 47% of registered voters in California are Democrats and 24% Republicans, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.
Los Altos resident Ken Girdley said the proposition was unnecessary because of California’s liberal leanings.
“With California being a liberal state … I just didn’t think it was necessary for them to include something in our state constitution that addresses a person’s body and what they may and may not do with their body,” he said.
Reeder said she and the rest of the women’s caucus discussed the issue and urged Los Altos city leaders to share their positions on Proposition 1.
“It’s a bedrock issue now that has been overthrown by a conservative Supreme Court,” she said. “I’ve always felt that we should know (where our) elected officials stand on issues like this, that are human rights issues.”
Girdley, however, said the personal opinions of council members shouldn’t be included in the public discussion.
“Council members are not supposed to be stating their opinions on matters that they have absolutely no control over,” he said.
Proposition 1 may ensure that abortion procedures and contraception are protected under the California Constitution, but those who are pro-life and pro-choice likely will continue to advocate for their beliefs.
“A person who’s pro-life – that’s part of their DNA and that’s part of their makeup,” Girdley said. “And they are out there demonstrating to save lives. If you believe that life begins at conception, then you have to believe that abortion is taking an innocent life.”
While Reeder was proud of California for passing the proposition, people in other states don’t have the same protections.
“The idea that women who live in Alabama or somewhere (else) are different from the women who live in California, and they have to come here to get help, that’s infuriating,” she said. “So, I’m proud of California, but it’s just, like, what in the world is happening to our country?”
