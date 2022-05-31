The Mountain View Police Department launched a novel program in November that aims to decrease the volume of auto burglaries in downtown parking lots.
Lt. Wahed Mohammad Magee oversees the Downtown Ambassadors Program, now in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, to address the long-standing plague of thieves stealing items from cars parked in the busy downtown. The program is simple, but Magee said it’s led to significant success in lowering the crime numbers.
Magee said the department generally saw spikes in burglaries between June and November. There were 80 auto burglaries in downtown Mountain View alone during that period last year.
Then, in November, the police department began staffing foot patrols – Ambassadors – in the city’s parking lots to urge the public to remove valuable and visible items from their vehicles, and to provide a deterrent presence for criminals. From mid-November to March, auto burglaries dropped dramatically – to 12.
Magee pointed to further evidence of the program’s effectiveness in recent data – during the first two weeks of April, many patrol shifts went unstaffed, resulting in 32 auto burglaries downtown. That’s more than double the average of per-month auto burglaries between June and November 2021.
Auto burglaries are a regional problem; Magee noted other cities’ continued trouble with the crime as evidence in support of the Ambassadors program.
“In touching base with Palo Alto and the Santa Clara PD, they’re still getting hit (by auto burglars),” he said.
Sgt. Alex Beraha, who serves on the MVPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, told the Town Crier in an email, “There are many different crews operating in the South Bay and a lot of them come from the East Bay.” Beraha said that though only approximately 10% of auto burglaries are solved, in 2022 the department has arrested and charged approximately eight suspects in 20-plus cases. The department has recovered stolen property, he added, but “most of the property stolen are laptop computers, tablets and phones, and these criminals usually get rid of these items around the same day.”
Ambassadors
Now, the Chamber of Commerce is working with the MVPD to fill afternoon and evening shifts with volunteer “ambassadors” who serve the dual purpose of deterrence and community engagement.
“It’s actually really helped officers connect with people and form dialogue,” Magee said.
Mountain View City Councilmember Lisa Matichak, who volunteers for the program, told the Town Crier that “in addition to being another tool in the police department’s tool box,
(volunteers) are also an ambassador for the city of Mountain View.”
Matichak said visitors to downtown appreciate the reminder to bring their valuables with them, and enjoy asking questions or just chatting. Fellow volunteer Jamil Shaikh said that on more than one occasion, people have offered to bring him a meal or returned from Alexander’s Patisserie with a croissant for him.
In addition to the Downtown Ambassadors Program, the MVPD worked with the city’s public works division to add lighting and clear vegetation from some of the more obscure corners of the parking lots to improve visibility in the hopes of thwarting crime.
Curbing crime
Magee emphasized that auto burglaries are crimes of opportunity – thieves case downtown parking lots during hours when there are many cars with visible bags or valuables inside – so any action owners can take to make their cars less attractive to burglars is worth the effort.
Moving items out of sight to the trunk may not be enough, according to Magee.
“A lot of (burglars) watch,” he said, adding that some successful thefts “can’t be luck because sometimes we’ll get auto break-ins where (the perpetrator) just popped the trunk and they get things out of it.”
He advised car owners to be mindful even if they aren’t leaving valuables in the car. A duffel bag of dirty clothes looks from the outside like it could contain a laptop, and an iPhone charger draped into the glove compartment suggests the presence of an iPhone, Magee said.
He also warned that it is technically possible for burglars to pick up on Wi-Fi-enabled devices left in a car.
Burglars are “like any of us, right? If we’re at Starbucks, we can pick up each other’s devices on our phones, we can see what’s available,” he said, though he did not have data on how much of a factor Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are in determining why a particular vehicle might be targeted.
To volunteer for the Downtown Ambassadors Program and for more information, email tiffany.chew@mountainview.gov.
