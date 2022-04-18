Thousands of nurses at hospitals across the Bay Area will be eligible to strike this month after failed negotiations at Stanford Health Care, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and some of Sutter Health’s hospitals.
Strikes at the Sutter Health hospitals represented by National Nurses United’s affiliate union California Nurses Association began Monday. Nurses at the Stanford and Packard facilities have plans to strike next Monday. More than 8,000 workers are participating in Sutter’s strike, while 5,000-plus nurses may participate in the upcoming Stanford strike.
Kathy Stormberg, vice president of the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, told the Town Crier that the union wasn’t expecting contentious negotiations given the hardship nurses have faced throughout the pandemic, but the hospital system has approached negotiations with the posture that nurses need to work more hours.
She said the strike is a result of “the fundamental disconnect between our position and the hospital position.”
“We are exhausted from working so much time for this hospital that then turns around and says, ‘You need to be more available,’” Stormberg said.
The Stanford Health Care strike was authorized April 7 after contract negotiations failed and contracts lapsed March 31. The union is
demanding more competitive wages and “stay-on” bonuses for nurses who remain with the hospital, as well as more support for burned-out nurses, including no-cost medical insurance, nurse input for weekend schedules, improved access to mental health counseling and anti-bias training for nurses and managers.
Over the Easter weekend, Stanford Health Care’s human resources department sent staff multiple emails announcing that striking nurses would lose benefits for the entire month of May, regardless of whether the strike is resolved before the end of the month. Stormberg called the move a “cynical, punitive action,” especially coming from executives who have been working via Zoom for the past two years.
Stanford Health Care administrators told the Town Crier in an email that the union has acknowledged that health benefits will expire if a strike lasts beyond the month in which it began.
Dale E. Beatty, chief nurse executive and vice president of patient care services for Stanford Health Care, and Jesus Cepero, senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for Stanford Children’s Health, said in their statement, “We remain hopeful that CRONA will return to the bargaining table to work with us to reach a new contract agreement and avert a strike.”
When asked about connections between the two strikes, Stormberg said nurses across the country are worn down from working through the pandemic and now through high patient volumes because of care that was delayed at the height of the pandemic while hospitals profit. (Stanford saw $8.3 billion in revenues from health care services in the 2021 fiscal year.)
“We see that they don’t value us. Our primary value to them is in service of their bottom line,” Stormberg said. “People have just reached their limit.”
Sutter-affiliated Palo Alto Medical Foundation locations are not striking, as they are represented by a different union and are under contract until December 2023.