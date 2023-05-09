Sally Meadows State of the Cities

Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows highlightss the city council’s strategic goals during the State of the Cities event last week, held at Fremont Hills Country Club. 

Attendees of this year’s Los Altos Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the Cities event Friday endured a 2 1/2-hour marathon of speeches from state, county and city representatives.

Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows and Los Altos Hills Mayor Linda Swan offered bright assessments of their respective communities at the annual gathering, which returned to an in-person affair for the first time since 2019. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Marc Berman and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian also delivered remarks.

