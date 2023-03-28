Plastic utensils and ketchup packets will no longer be freely distributed by restaurants under an ordinance due for passage by the Los Altos City Council.
The council Tuesday was set to hold a public hearing and introduce an ordinance (results unavailable at press time) that would prohibit giving out such items unless requested by customers. The proposal is in conjunction with Assembly Bill 1276, a state law that expands on the plastic straw ban of 2018 to include condiments and plastic spoons, forks and knives. The ordinance does not include napkins or containers such as pizza boxes.
According to a city staff report, the law is designed to “reduce excess packaging and undesired condiments and implements from being given to a customer when eating on premises or taking food to go, and prohibits single-use foodware accessories from being bundled or packaged in a way that prohibits the customer from taking only the item desired.”
Fines begin after the second notice of violation: $25 for each day in violation, but not to exceed $300 for a year.
The action is procedural, and most restaurants have already been complying with the law, said Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association.
“I’m all in favor of it,” he said last week. “I don’t need any more single-use (accessories). If somebody doesn’t already have a drawer full of those knife, forks, salt and pepper packets, then I don’t know what they were doing. ... In the long run, it saves money for the restaurants and it’s good for the environment.”
