Town crier file photo

Town Crier File Photo

Plastic utensils and ketchup packets will no longer be freely distributed by restaurants under an ordinance due for passage by the Los Altos City Council.

The council Tuesday was set to hold a public hearing and introduce an ordinance (results unavailable at press time) that would prohibit giving out such items unless requested by customers. The proposal is in conjunction with Assembly Bill 1276, a state law that expands on the plastic straw ban of 2018 to include condiments and plastic spoons, forks and knives. The ordinance does not include napkins or containers such as pizza boxes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.