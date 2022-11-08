Los Altos-based Iranians and Iranian Americans are closely monitoring the ongoing protests in their homeland, while participating in local demonstrations. The outcry over women’s rights is threatening to topple the religious fundamentalists in power.
Sean Adibi is part of the Iranian American diaspora supporting those in Iran by protesting, petitioning and pressuring local officials to take a stand against Iran’s current regime.
The government of Iran came under scrutiny after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the country’s Gasht-e Ershad, or guidance patrol, in the Iranian capital of Tehran because her hair allegedly showed beneath her headscarf.
An Iranian coroner concluded that Amini’s death was caused by multiple-organ failure resulting from cerebral hypoxia after she allegedly fell while in guidance patrol custody due to “underlying conditions.”
The guidance patrol is a police force that enforces the country’s morality laws, which are based on the Islamic Republic’s interpretation of Sharia. The patrol’s responsibilities include apprehending people dressed immorally in accordance with said laws.
Adibi said in a Zoom call that the protests aren’t solely in response to the guidance patrol or Amini’s death. Rather, many protesters are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic.
“The Islamic Republic has a long list of human rights violations ranging from persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals, of women, severely limiting freedom of speech, censoring several forms of media,” he said. “And so (Amini’s death) was really the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
The Islamic Republic was established after the 1978-1979 Iranian revolution, which pushed many Iranians who were wary of the new government to leave the country.
Hanna Khosravi, a Los Altos native studying at New York University, said in a phone call that many of the protests are led by women and those whose parents fled Iran before and in the wake of the revolution.
“A lot of the young people in the U.S. right now, Iranian Americans who are organizing and who are so involved in what is happening and in spreading awareness, we are the children of parents who fled the revolution, the Islamic Revolution, in 1979,” she said.
Of the estimated 12,641 foreign-born Los Altos and Los Altos Hills residents, approximately 736 are from Iran, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Protests against the guidance patrol and the Islamic Republic have been held across the country, which Khosravi has seen firsthand. She said there’s a less pronounced Iranian-American community in New York City, but seeing the community come together in protests and demonstrations has been special.
“In the Bay Area, and in Los Altos, and in San Francisco, (the response) was so immediate,” Khosravi said. “There was so much organization in terms of protests and demonstrations.”
Adibi, who has been to nine demonstrations in the local area, said they occur weekly across various locations in the region, including at the Stevens Creek and Winchester boulevards intersection in San Jose and in San Francisco and Walnut Creek.
He encouraged those in the Los Altos and surrounding communities to join the protests and amplify Iranian and Iranian-American voices, whether that be through sharing support on social media, signing petitions or encouraging local leaders to voice opposition to the Islamic Republic.
“This is crucial and this is a huge moment, not only for Iranian history, but in the global geopolitical sphere,” Khosravi said. “And I hope that people, whether it’s, you know, in (the) community in Los Altos or on a broader national scale, I hope that people pay attention and they finally do begin to listen to these vital stories and these vital voices.”
