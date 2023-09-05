maui

Members of the local Kiwanis and Rotary service clubs are helping survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires. 

 Kiwanis Club of Los Altos

Wildfires blazed through the Maui town of Lahaina Aug. 8, claiming more than 100 lives. Support for those impacted by the disaster have come from all over the country – including Los Altos. 

Members of the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Impact Fund recently voted to send $2,000 to Rotary District 5000, which serves the Lahaina area. The local club plans to give the donation in the name of one of their members, Royce Cablayan, who has family in Maui. 

