Wildfires blazed through the Maui town of Lahaina Aug. 8, claiming more than 100 lives. Support for those impacted by the disaster have come from all over the country – including Los Altos.
Members of the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Impact Fund recently voted to send $2,000 to Rotary District 5000, which serves the Lahaina area. The local club plans to give the donation in the name of one of their members, Royce Cablayan, who has family in Maui.
“Rotary is an international organization with millions of members and thousands of clubs around the world, and we wanted to give the grant to that Rotary organization in Maui because we hope that they would know the best things to do with the money given that their members are local residents of the Lahaina area,” said Joe Eyre, chairperson of the Impact Fund.
Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation (LAMVCF), in partnership with the Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, has created a $15K one-to-one challenge match for relief funds sent directly to Hawaii Community Foundation.
“There’s this misconception that when you give to a disaster that you’re done. And unfortunately, that’s not true. Disasters in themselves have an immediate response and a really long-term recovery” said Adin Miller, LAMVCF executive director. “What is common is that philanthropy dollars spike when there’s a moment, and then they tail off right away, and the community foundations are there to look at it from the long-term recovery. What else can we do? How else can we support when the American Red Cross is not going to be there a year from now?”
Miller explained that after the 2018 Puna eruption in Hawaii, community foundations throughout the state set up disaster funds to have at the ready when natural disaster strikes again, including the Maui Strong Fund.
“The anticipated death toll is on a scale that only California really can imagine by wildfires kind of standards,” Miller said. “There’s a very strong kinship and kind of relationship with how to respond to disasters like these.”
The Los Altos Kiwanis Club has also shared a donation link on its website that will ensure all donations are sent directly to the Maui Strong fund, so Hawaii Community Foundation is able to best put the money to use.
To donate to the LAMVCF match challenge or find a list of other places to donate to, visit lamvcf.org.
