Mountain View City Councilmember Sally Lieber tearfully resigned from the council during a council meeting last week, a result of her successful run for a seat on the California State Board of Equalization.
Lieber, whose resignation is effective Dec. 30, was elected to a four-year term on the council in November 2020. A Democrat, she ran against Republican Peter Verbica for the state office in the Nov. 8 election and currently has close to 70% of the votes across District 2, which comprises 19 counties.
During the Dec. 13 council meeting, Lieber said she anticipates taking the oath of office for the equalization board Dec. 30, though the election results for District 2 have yet to be certified.
“It’s been an honor to work with each of you, and to work with our excellent staff – I’ve learned so much from them – and to have the opportunity to serve people in Mountain View,” she said in announcing her resignation.
Although Lieber said she initially intended to keep her position on Mountain View council if elected to the state board, the dual roles presented a conflict of interest.
“There is a conflict based on a piece of telecom equipment that exists in Mountain View that the Board of Equalization assesses an ad valorem tax on,” she said. “So, it is not possible for me to continue on the council.”
In a Dec. 14 news release, Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez thanked Lieber for her service on the council.
“On behalf of the City Council, I thank Councilmember Lieber for her public service to Mountain View residents,” Ramirez said. “I have appreciated Councilmember
Lieber’s passion for protecting the environment and seeking equal opportunity for all community members.”
City spokesperson Lenka Wright said in an email that the council will hold a special meeting in the first week of January to determine next steps to fill the vacant seat, which could include appointment or calling a special election.
Whoever ends up appointed to the position will serve for the remainder of Lieber’s term, which expires in January 2025.
Lieber said she intends to stay in Mountain View and will be available for the council and community groups.
“I really encourage all those who have supported me so much to get involved in the process now and to help determine what our next council looks like,”
Lieber said during the meeting. “So, thank you so much, thank you.”
