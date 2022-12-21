LieberSally.tif

Mountain View City Councilmember Sally Lieber tearfully resigned from the council during a council meeting last week, a result of her successful run for a seat on the California State Board of Equalization.

Lieber, whose resignation is effective Dec. 30, was elected to a four-year term on the council in November 2020. A Democrat, she ran against Republican Peter Verbica for the state office in the Nov. 8 election and currently has close to 70% of the votes across District 2, which comprises 19 counties.

