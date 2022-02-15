Los Altos Hills’ recent investment in crime-deterring automatic license plate readers is already paying dividends.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the occupants of a stolen vehicle identified by the controversial ALPR system Feb. 2.
With 38 of 40 automatic license plate readers installed around town as of Feb. 4, and the beginning of the evaluation period on their effectiveness Feb. 1, the arrests represent a success for the conversation-generating policy.
According to West Valley Division Commander Capt. Rich Urena, “the system is working as intended.”
He received a notification late in the evening of Feb. 2, alerting him that a car with a stolen license plate was scanned by the APLR camera at the intersection of Magdalena Avenue and Interstate 280. A deputy dispatched to the areafound the vehicle parked on the side of the road.
“During the investigation,” Urena said, “they found mail that belonged to several residents in the Hills,” most of which was from nearby neighborhoods on Magdalena and Summerhill Avenue.
The car was reported stolen in December in San Jose, Urena added.
The occupants of the car both had criminal records – one for felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as a prior conviction for identity theft, the other for drug sales, possession and identity theft. According to the city manager’s office, drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.
Controversy
Despite their demonstrated effectiveness in other jurisdictions, ALPRs have proven controversial in Los Altos Hills. A proposal to install the cameras was voted down in 2018 and faced controversy in 2013 when the Sheriff’s Office mounted an ALPR to a police cruiser.
To abate privacy concerns, the town offers residents the option to remove their license plate from the database; however, Los Altos resident Jim Fenton said that though the town’s policy addresses many privacy concerns associated with ALPRs, he identified a bit of a “contradiction.”
“If there isn’t a privacy concern, why do (residents) need the opt-out?” Fenton asked. “I guess I’d just like them to be consistent about that.”
Hills management analyst Cody Einfalt said the town has received approximately 70 form submissions for exemptions (residents may exempt up to five cars with a single submission), which likely adds up to 100-130 total vehicles. He said he’s “very amazed by the involvement from the residents,” noting that some have changed their minds about the program in response to the arrests.
Urena was understanding of the privacy concerns but pointed out that the information captured by the scanners is limited: It only notes the license plates and whether they’re stolen and is unable to capture images of the driver.
“We understand that some residents feel uneasy with these types of systems, so we’re dedicated to making sure we follow all of the policies and procedures we have in place,” he said.
Urena said he has been regularly monitoring who accesses the database; it keeps scanned images for 30 days to ensure that the data is accessed only in association with an investigation.
The cameras were installed for a 60-day pilot period as part of an agreement with security company Flock Safety. At 60 days, the council will vote whether to commit $120,000 annually to a more permanent program.
The Sheriff’s Office is preparing a report on the first half of the trial period to present to the Los Altos Hills City Council at its March meeting.