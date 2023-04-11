library and dog park

Graphic from city of Los Altos

The red circle highlights the approximate location of the proposed permanent dog park at the Los Altos Civic Center.

Supporters of the Los Altos main library are collecting signatures for a petition urging the city not to replace a 16-space parking lot with a permanent dog park.

Cathie Perga said Friday she’s collected “under 100 signatures, as I have not stood outside the library long enough.”

