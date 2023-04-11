Supporters of the Los Altos main library are collecting signatures for a petition urging the city not to replace a 16-space parking lot with a permanent dog park.
Cathie Perga said Friday she’s collected “under 100 signatures, as I have not stood outside the library long enough.”
She and others are concerned the city’s removal of a nearby lot at the Los Altos Civic Center will make it difficult for library users to find accessible parking.
Tom and Mary Popek put together the wording for the petition: “We, the undersigned, petition the Los Altos council to move the planned dog park to a location other than our library parking lot. The Los Altos library is a crown jewel of our city and has the largest patronage of all eight libraries in the Santa Clara County Library District. We will lose from 25% to 50% of our already limited and much utilized parking to this planned dog park. We are asking our council to move the dog park to one of the several parks owned by the city.”
Library patrons are not only opposed to losing parking – they also see the dog park as a waste of money. Earlier this year, the council approved a $75,000 design process for the new park, which would replace the temporary one next to the civic center’s soccer field. The cost doesn’t include the actual construction of the park, yet to be determined.
“Spending $75,000 to design a space for dogs to play is a travesty,” Mary Popek said in a letter to the Town Crier. “Is that where my tax money is going?”
Mayor Sally Meadows offered context to the city’s plans.
“What the council was doing was approving design options for the dog park,” she said last week. “Those design options may result in the disappearance of all those parking spaces, or zero of those parking spaces, or something in between – until we see the design, we don’t know. And the city manager has already committed to mitigation measures where we’re going to have specifically library-designated parking spaces.”
Meadows added that during the pandemic, the library installed drive-thru drop boxes outside the library so that patrons don’t have to park to return books.
“There’s not as much parking needed for the library right now,” she said, as a result of the drop boxes.
Pups versus parking
According to Meadows, residents “all have to find ways to share our space.”
“I myself am not a dog owner,” she said. “So, I don’t have a dog in the game, so to speak. We just have to find a way to share all the assets of our community.”
Some library supporters have suggested the number of library patrons far exceeds dog park users, and therefore the city should prioritize library parking. But Meadows countered that hundreds of dog supporters over the years have lobbied for off-leash, fenced-in dog parks – a need that went unmet until last year, when two temporary parks, at the civic center and at McKenzie Park, opened to the public.
The city has hired a consultant for the permanent dog park at the civic center, a process that will include public hearings and feedback from residents incorporated in the design. That process is expected to play out this year.
Meanwhile, Meadows pointed to other available options for library users that don’t involve parking. The library district offers a BookDash Home Delivery service (sccld.org/bookdash). She also mentioned the city’s On the Move ride reimbursement (for Uber, Lyft and taxi) for participants of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult 50+ Program.
For more information, visit losaltosca.gov/parksrec/page/move-ridecare-program.
