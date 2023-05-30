The debate over city dog parks might not be over just yet.
Two speakers at the May 23 Los Altos City Council meeting reminded the council of substantial library user opposition to a council-approved fenced-in dog park to be built in a 16-space parking area used by patrons.
Earlier this year, the council approved $75,000 for a consultant to conduct a public approval process for a new permanent park to replace the temporary enclosure in space next to Hillview Soccer Field. That process is set to begin in the summer.
But Mary Popek, a longtime community volunteer leading the opposition effort, said library users are already strapped for parking, and the dog park would take away more spaces. She cited library officials who said the main library in the civic center plaza draws 750 patrons a day, making it the busiest library in the Santa Clara County Library District.
“Last Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m. on our way to the library, cars were circling the parking areas looking for space,” Popek said. “This is only one too many times that I’ve experienced this lack of parking. I urge the city council to reconsider eliminating valuable parking in this area by adding more congestion and additional vehicles. I find it extremely dangerous to drive there with all the children in strollers, the teens, the bicycles, the senior citizens and others that are using this corridor. Please consider their safety and don’t add dogs and owners to the mix. I value their safety, too.”
Cathie Perga, who has gathered signatures for a petition opposing the civic center site, suggested the southern end of Lincoln Park as an alternative, noting it could accommodate a larger dog park and the location already has 26 parking spaces. Lincoln Park was considered among dog park sites in 2020, but neighbors lobbied against it.
The current temporary dog park locations are part of a one-year pilot program. The city chose the proposed permanent park site for the civic center to distance activity from nearby neighbors. Dog owners also have been vocal for years about the need for fenced-in dog parks, prompting the council to launch the pilot program with temporary enclosures at the civic center and McKenzie Park.
Survey says residents happy, but not about increased taxes
The overwhelming majority of Los Altos residents are happy with the performance of their city government and quality of life, but are lukewarm to a potential ballot measure to improve public safety facilities.
That was the overarching message of a Godbe Research survey commissioned by the city and conducted in March and April. The findings were presented during a Los Altos City Council study session May 23.
Among the results, after interviews with 407 registered voters:
• 87% are happy with their quality of life in Los Altos.
• 75% are happy with the performance of the city.
• 45.8% to 50.2% favor a ballot measure to “support public safety services and facilities,” far below the two-thirds vote required for a special purpose measure.
Specifically proposed was a $3.1 million annual increase in the city’s utility user tax. City staff recommended against placing a measure “at an upcoming election.”
“Residents or other interested parties have the option of qualifying a public safety tax at a future election with a simple majority requirement, but this option is not open to government,” stated a staff report for the study session.
The survey also listed “top of mind” services preferred by respondents, including upgrading fire and police stations, providing police mental health responses and providing “modern” emergency dispatch services after earthquakes and other natural disasters.
The survey comes as council members have been considering a potential ballot measure to fund construction of a new police station. The current facility, built in 1967, is too small, according to staff, and is prone to flooding in its basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments