The Friends of the Library of Los Altos has scheduled its next used-book sale Feb. 4-6 at the Los Altos Youth Center. What members have yet to receive is an affirmative on holding such events at the new community center.
The nonprofit group requested a fee waiver of more than $44,000 to hold this year’s book sales at the community center; its storage and sorting spaces are located on other parts of the civic center. The request, however, was pulled from the Dec. 14 council agenda.
“We decided to have the (book sale) event at LAYC for the first quarter (2022) as we work on the larger discussion about the Friends of the Library permanent position with the city,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland informed the council.
Engeland later told the Town Crier the location discussion for Friends would be addressed before the council sometime this year.
For decades, the long-standing nonprofit group has been collecting, sorting and selling books at the old Hillview Community Center to raise funds for library programs and materials. The demolition of the Hillview facilities to make room for the new center forced the group to continue operations at decentralized locations on the civic center property, even as some council members and residents suggested the group find a location elsewhere. Friends members have found other sites unsuitable for their operations and said the added costs involved in transporting materials could hurt the group’s mission.
Friends volunteer Duncan MacMillan said his group’s space needs – enough to accommodate approximately 25,000 books – are too big for the youth center, making the new community center more ideal. For next month’s book sale, the group also is looking to use the Orchard Room at the Los Altos main library for additional space.
MacMillan said Friends plans to request another fee waiver for holding its May book sale at the community center.
“The Friends have been very pleased to work with the city manager to try to come up with a solution to our space problems,” said Elayne Dauber, Friends acting president. “We feel he is working on this in everyone’s best interest, and we are happy to give him the time and space to work on it. Having our February sale in LAYC is a good way to relax the tensions.”