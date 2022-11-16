Lehigh Hanson Inc. plans to permanently cease cement production at its Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. Permanente plant in Cupertino, company officials reported Monday.

The facility, which has not operated its cement kiln since April 2020, will continue other ongoing operations, company officials said, including serving as a distribution location, as the company continues to evaluate the long-term strategy for the property.

