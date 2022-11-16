Lehigh Hanson Inc. plans to permanently cease cement production at its Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. Permanente plant in Cupertino, company officials reported Monday.
The facility, which has not operated its cement kiln since April 2020, will continue other ongoing operations, company officials said, including serving as a distribution location, as the company continues to evaluate the long-term strategy for the property.
“Lehigh recognizes the need for sustainable materials in the local marketplace, and will continue to focus on its aggregates and material distribution operations at the plant, prioritizing safety and compliance,” representatives of the Germany-based company said in a statement.
While the 3,510-acre site in the foothills, just south of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, won’t be completely dormant, the Nov. 14 announcement closes one chapter in a decades-long controversy in which the cement plant and quarry had continued to operate as residential homes sprang up around it. Residents and environmentalists have long railed against the adverse impacts from noise, water and air pollution.
“Lehigh’s announcement that it will shut down the cement plant is an encouraging step in the right direction,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. “After 83 years of operations, the environs surrounding the cement plant have changed considerably, and it simply no longer works to have a large industrial use like a quarry and cement plant in proximity to the suburban communities of Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Palo Alto.”
Simitian added: “This is an opportunity to adapt and envision a new future for the site. A future that I hope will build on the three pronged-vision with which I began: cement plant closure; a cessation of quarry activities; and restoration of the site.”
Lehigh is also developing and will be submitting a new reclamation plan amendment application that will reflect operations consistent with the decision to end cement production.
