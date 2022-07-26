Foothill College pool

A leak at Foothill College’s pool prompted the facility to close for an undetermined period.

The pool at Foothill College will be out of commission for at least six months and possibly up to three years after a routine facilities inspection last month revealed a leak.

Foothill administrators are unsure of the exact source of the leak and when it began, but they estimated the pool was losing up to 1,000 gallons of water per day.

