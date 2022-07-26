The pool at Foothill College will be out of commission for at least six months and possibly up to three years after a routine facilities inspection last month revealed a leak.
Foothill administrators are unsure of the exact source of the leak and when it began, but they estimated the pool was losing up to 1,000 gallons of water per day.
“Thankfully, we haven’t seen the effects of the leak visible elsewhere on campus,” said Simon Pennington, associate vice president of marketing and communications at Foothill.
A crew is in the process of pumping water out of the pool, which will be assessed for damages once it is completely drained, making it unavailable for use for the college’s aquatics teams and local residents taking classes through the community education program. In the meantime, practices for the men’s swimming team and women’s water polo team have been moved to the De Anza College pool; however, residents using the pool for classes or leisure swimming will have to find another facility.
“We are making sure to look after our students, which is of course our No. 1 concern,” Pennington said.
Pennington added that he hopes the source of the leak will be identified quickly so the pool can be refilled, but he
acknowledged the possibility of the process taking much longer than the currently estimated six to eight months.
If the leak is more serious than they expect or has spread to more than one location, the cost of repairs could be added to the list of facilities upgrades funded by Measure G, set to be tackled over the next two to three years. In that case, Pennington said, they would seek to speed up the bond projects to make the pool repairs sooner.
Because Foothill College is a public entity, repairs are generally slow moving, as contractors must undergo an involved bidding process prior to work commencing.
“The state requires things to be done in a deliberate and sometimes pretty glacial manner,” Pennington said.
Foothill will lose up to $140,000 in revenue due to the termination of rental agreements the college holds with the likes of the Los Altos Mountain View Aquatic Club, but it stands to lose more if the pool repairs take more than a year. Additional income may be lost from the cancellation of PE classes and community education program classes, but as several classes were moved to De Anza College, administrators are unsure of the net effect on finances.
