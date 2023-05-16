guy with a leaf blower

Town Crier File Photo

Gas-powered leafblowers are still pervasive in Los Altos, despite a 32-year ban on their use. The city council was set to discuss the issue Tuesday.

The Los Altos City Council last week reviewed policies for enforcing the city’s gas-powered leaf blower ban, including fines and education for violators. 

The city banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in 1991, citing both noise pollution and environmental impacts. But many gardeners continue to use the devices, and complaints have increased while enforcement remains weak. 

