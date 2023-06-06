leafblower

Town Crier File Photo

Noisy leaf blowers continue to be a source of residents’ complaints. Los Altos received 400 calls about leaf blowers last year.

As many Los Altos residents voice concern over the continued use of gas-powered leaf blowers, which have been banned in the city for more than 30 years, city staff is taking into account the perspective of local landscape companies.

Over the past few months, the Los Altos City Council and city staff have considered tightening code enforcement for leaf blower violations. Among the landscaping businesses city staff have communicated with, issues related to the power capacity of electric leaf blowers are a main worry, according to Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director.

