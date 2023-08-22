artinthepark art in the park

S.M. Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

Young visitors to the recent Fine Art in the Park look over an artist’s offerings. This year’s event benefited from excellent Wi-Fi access.

Organizers of the recent Fine Art in the Park event were facing the same spotty internet challenges that organizers experienced with the Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival. Then an eleventh-hour solution saved the day.

A networking (pun intended) connection among Rotarians led to a Los Altos-based tech company installing infrastructure in Lincoln Park the Friday before the Aug. 12-13 event. The result? No internet issues among the vendors and attendees, making this year’s Fine Art in the Park one of the most financially successful in the event’s 48-year history. The numbers have yet to be fully tallied, but organizers estimate proceeds in excess of $500,000. Approximately $100,000 of event proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ many local and global projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.