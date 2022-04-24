The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees selected longtime district employee Sandra McGonagle as the new superintendent after a two-month hiring process.
McGonagle, who currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will succeed Superintendent Jeff Baier, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
In the past two months, the board worked with Leadership Associates, a firm specializing in education recruitment, which performed community outreach, a statewide search and interviews for the leading candidates. Ultimately, the top choice was right in their backyard.
McGonagle has assumed various leadership positions in LASD for the past 12 years, including principal of Santa Rita and Blach Intermediate schools, and in the Cupertino Union School District for the 13 years prior.
LASD board president Steve Taglio cited McGonagle’s connection to the community and the respect she has earned from the teaching staff as two key reasons she was hired. He also praised her personal contributions to the district over the years.
“Sandra is a proven visionary leader who is passionate about every child’s success,” he wrote in a letter to LASD parents. “When faced with challenging decisions, her first question is always, ‘what is best for our students?’”
McGonagle said her passion for education and love of LASD pushed her to pursue the superintendent’s position.
“Once Jeff (Baier) announced his retirement, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my goodness, who is going to come in and steer our ship?’” McGonagle said in an interview with the Town Crier. “Ultimately, I love the district so much that I decided to throw my hat into the ring.”
McGonagle is confident the transition will be smooth, noting that she and Baier are “so connected” and that she has a good grasp of the work he does. In the following months, she plans to conduct a listening tour among the local school communities to learn more about what the community values and what they think LASD could be doing better. She also will head the process to hire a new assistant superintendent.
The board was set to confirm McGonagle’s contract at a meeting Monday, after the Town Crier’s print deadline. She will begin work July 1.