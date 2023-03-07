Representatives of the Los Altos Stage Company are scheduled to report to the Los Altos City Council on the findings of a feasibility study for a new downtown theater at a council study session set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

AMS Research, the company hired by LASC and the ad hoc New Theater Working Group, will present the major findings of the study, conducted over the past 18 months. Bill Blake, principal at AMS Research, will summarize the report along with LASC board president Vicki Reeder and LASC executive artistic director Gary Landis.

