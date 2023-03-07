Representatives of the Los Altos Stage Company are scheduled to report to the Los Altos City Council on the findings of a feasibility study for a new downtown theater at a council study session set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
AMS Research, the company hired by LASC and the ad hoc New Theater Working Group, will present the major findings of the study, conducted over the past 18 months. Bill Blake, principal at AMS Research, will summarize the report along with LASC board president Vicki Reeder and LASC executive artistic director Gary Landis.
The presentation will include: the proposed location for the state-of-the-art theater; its size; estimated construction and operating costs; programming improvements targeted for youth and other residents; and estimates indicating improved downtown vitality.
Local residents may participate in the public comment period at the beginning of the study session.
The study session will take place in the council chambers at 1 N. San Antonio Road and also may be viewed remotely (visit losaltosca.gov/citycouncil).
Disclosure: Town Crier co-publisher Dennis Young is a member of the New Theater Working Group.
