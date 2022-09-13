It’s a formidable task: Reduce traffic congestion around Los Altos High School, a long-standing campus that continues to be tied to the culture of the car. Still, city and school officials are working hard to make it happen.
They reported their efforts to members of the Los Altos Complete Streets Commission at their Aug. 31 meeting, including instituting a new drop-off zone at the back of the campus on Jardin Drive. Officials also participated in a back-to-school night, providing materials that encouraged cycling and carpooling over driving. They developed and distributed maps showing traffic flow and sent letters to parents offering commute guidelines. They also established a website, schoolroutes.org, to disseminate information.
The two-year goal: Reduce auto traffic by 10% among those living within a two-mile radius of the campus, and increase carpooling by 5%.
Officials surveyed school community members in the spring, drawing approximately 700 responses. They reported that 44% of respondents said they were cycling or walking to school.
“I am somewhat optimistic about the numbers changing in the direction that we’re hoping for – it’s just kind of a cultural thing,” Vice Principal Galen Rosenberg told the commission.
Los Altos police also are monitoring traffic flow, noted Marisa Lee, the city’s transportation manager. Based on the first few weeks of school, police cited improvement in traffic circulation over last spring.
In addition to the new drop-off zone, the “cycle track” the city installed in 2021 along Almond Avenue in front of the school allows for two-way cycling to improve circulation.
Still, two factors currently are working against traffic improvements: ongoing facilities construction, which prompted closure of the drop-off zone in front of the campus, and the bad habits of some last-minute commuters who clog drop-off zones.
“We received a lot of complaints that the traffic and congestion had gotten really bad – that driver behavior was a little bit poor, with a lot of U-turns and illegal parking and stopping in driveways and in red zones,” Lee said. “We have all been working together throughout the summer to develop messaging around the morning and afternoon commutes with regards to behavior and mode choice, and making some guidelines and suggestions for how to facilitate the needs in a way that will be smoother for everyone.”
She noted that staff worked over the spring and summer with traffic consultants and school administrators to develop plans for encouraging alternative transportation. Along with the goals will be a continuing collection of traffic data.
Next steps include a “walk audit,” set for Tuesday, at which city officials, residents and parents walk a route to offer observations and feedback. Other efforts: Collect travel data on an annual or biannual basis and track trends in comparison to goals; monitor effectiveness of the new loading zone and school area circulation to assess whether messaging efforts are having an effect; and reassess circulation after the completion of school construction.
Commissioner Cynthia O’Yang asked how officials arrived at specific goals for reducing auto traffic in favor of biking and walking.
“We wanted it to be, like … somewhere on the boundary of achievable and also optimistic,” Lee said, “something that would have an impact and something that would be an accomplishment and also something that did feel like it was within reach.”
Discussion of the Los Altos High traffic-calming efforts did not pass without some criticism from residents. Mike Emrick pointed out the lack of timely neighborhood notice about the new drop-off loading zone.
“As a resident, I don’t think I should be expected to go to this school website to find out that these changes occurred,” he said. “I also observed parking in the loading zone during school hours on Jardin. And it looks like we lost 15 parking spaces while all those students go to my street (Los Ninos Way) and various other streets. … My first thought was it’s a dangerous loading zone, because you have the bike lane on the left side and people moving in and out very quickly.”
Commission chairperson Stacy Banerjee suggested questions for the next survey.
“Why do you choose to drive to school or why do you select the mode of transportation you do? I would be curious to understand the reasons why people are choosing what they choose,” she said. “And for the people who are driving, if we understand the reasons why they’re driving, then maybe we can help address the underlying issues so that we can encourage more people to walk and bike.”
