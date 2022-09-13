09_14_22_NEWS_lahs_traffic.jpg

With ongoing construction at Los Altos High School closing the Almond Avenue student drop-off zone, the Complete Streets Commission worked to develop a new campus traffic pattern, above.

 Screenshot from Complete Streets Commission presentation

It’s a formidable task: Reduce traffic congestion around Los Altos High School, a long-standing campus that continues to be tied to the culture of the car. Still, city and school officials are working hard to make it happen.

They reported their efforts to members of the Los Altos Complete Streets Commission at their Aug. 31 meeting, including instituting a new drop-off zone at the back of the campus on Jardin Drive. Officials also participated in a back-to-school night, providing materials that encouraged cycling and carpooling over driving. They developed and distributed maps showing traffic flow and sent letters to parents offering commute guidelines. They also established a website, schoolroutes.org, to disseminate information.

