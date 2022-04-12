The Los Altos High School graduate who sold Stanford University student Eitan Weiner the fentanyl-laced Percocet that led to his overdose death two years ago pleaded no contest to the felony charge against him March 30.
Matthew Ming Carpenter, who was Weiner’s high school classmate, was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. His sentence will include some credit for the time he served in custody throughout the legal proceedings. Carpenter’s next court date is May 6.
The Weiner family, residents of Los Altos, filed a wrongful death suit against Carpenter, Stanford University and Weiner’s fraternity, alleging that the university and fraternity did not take public health warnings regarding counterfeit Percocet seriously, nor did they adequately follow their own policies and procedures with regard to drugs and alcohol.
Weiner received the pills he’d purchased from Carpenter Jan. 15, 2020 and took them on two occasions, according to the lawsuit. When Weiner took the pills the evening of Jan. 15, he lost the ability to speak or move and his resident adviser called 911. Paramedics responded but did not take Weiner to the hospital. Two days later, a janitor discovered Weiner’s body in the bathroom of his fraternity house. Authorities said he died hours earlier.