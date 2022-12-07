yocaguilar.jpeg

Silvio Yoc-Aguilar

Police have arrested Los Altos High School campus supervisor Silvio Yoc-Aguilar for allegedly assaulting a girl at his former workplace in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail arrested Yoc-Aguilar on multiple counts of sexual assault Nov. 29, a day after a student reported that he touched her inappropriately in a classroom at Hubbard Middle School.

Employee worked closely with students, but none have come forward with similar allegations

