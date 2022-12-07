Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Police have arrested Los Altos High School campus supervisor Silvio Yoc-Aguilar for allegedly assaulting a girl at his former workplace in San Jose.
The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail arrested Yoc-Aguilar on multiple counts of sexual assault Nov. 29, a day after a student reported that he touched her inappropriately in a classroom at Hubbard Middle School.
Yoc-Aguilar has worked at Los Altos High for the past four months. According to the student newspaper The Talon, principal Wynne Satterwhite confirmed that Yoc-Aguilar would not be returning to campus and that there had been no reports of similar incidents during his time at the school as of Monday (Dec. 5). The Town Crier has reached out to Satterwhite for comment but has not received a response.
Yoc-Aguilar was on a short-term temporary contract as a campus supervisor according to a source within the school. Beyond the general duties of a campus supervisor, his position involved performing afterschool monitoring, running detention and working one-on-one and in small groups with at-risk students.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Yoc-Aguilar was assigned to Hubbard, working as a youth counselor for New Hope for Youth, an organization that provides resources for youth and families impacted by gangs.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust at the middle school.
