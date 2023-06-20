goats

Goats help with wildfire prevention last month by eating brush at Byrne Preserve in Los Altos Hills.

After months of rain revitalized the area’s emerald hills, they are now turning turn shades of gold and posing a potential fire risk. Los Altos Hills County Fire District officials encouraged community preparedness and cautioned that while fire danger is high every year, this year’s season hinges on weather patterns.

From January to May, Santa Clara County experienced its 11th-wettest year to date in the past 129 years, and the county is no longer in drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

