After months of rain revitalized the area’s emerald hills, they are now turning turn shades of gold and posing a potential fire risk. Los Altos Hills County Fire District officials encouraged community preparedness and cautioned that while fire danger is high every year, this year’s season hinges on weather patterns.
From January to May, Santa Clara County experienced its 11th-wettest year to date in the past 129 years, and the county is no longer in drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Although the rain has replenished drought-stricken plants and vegetation, vegetation fuel load for wildfires has also increased, said Denise Gluhan, LAHCFD community education and risk reduction manager.
However, Gluhan added, weather patterns will affect the wildfire season the county experiences.
The National Wildlife Coordinating Group reported that there are four critical weather elements that produce “extreme” wildfire behavior: strong wind, unstable air, low relative humidity and drought.
Mitigating measures
Los Altos Hills has taken preventive measures to mitigate the wildfire threat, Gluhan noted, including deploying goats to munch on dry vegetation and reduce the presence of potential fuel for wildfires.
“The annual prescriptive grazing program for vegetation reduction was very successful,” she said. “The controlled grazing occurred for approximately 10 days in Byrne Preserve Open Space. There were 445 goats, enclosed by electric fencing, grazing on the steep hillsides. During the grazing, goats consume grasses and lower vegetation including poison oak. The goats are accompanied by herd supervisors and herding dogs.”
The town also supports the county’s annual Weed Abatement Program and mails letters to town residents in early spring highlighting vegetation management to defend homes against wildfires.
Such preparation includes removing hazardous diseased, dead, damaged and dying vegetation from areas surrounding homes. Gluhan also urged residents to take advantage of LAHCFD’s Defensible Space Brushing Chipping and Debris Removal services as well as the monthly brush drop-off at Foothill College.
LAHCFD also provides residents with free home ignition zone assessments, which offer residents steps they can take to make the extended, intermediate and immediate zones of their homes more wildfire safe.
“Being wildfire prepared and individual preparedness is essential for all residents in Los Altos Hills,” Gluhan said. “Regionally, fire does not respect city jurisdictional boundaries or city limits – it will burn equally across the landscape. All homes and property must be prepared.”
In addition to creating a landscape that deters wildfire spread, Gluhan said maintaining roads for resident evacuation and fire vehicles remains a priority.
“Fire vehicles need well-maintained roads to access areas in the event of fire,” she said. “Public and private roads need to be managed to allow larger vehicles, like fire engines, access to homes and properties. Emergency vehicle access roads, aka ‘Fire Roads,’ need to be available for first responders in the event of emergencies. These roads should not be blocked or used for private vehicle travel unless directed by officials.”
The town is currently working on a project dedicated to cleaning up Page Mill Road from the Arastradero Road intersection to Foothills Nature Preserve. The project is focused on removing dead and brown vegetation, creating a buffer space along the evacuation route to prevent rapid fire spread.
“Wildfires have been increasing in California in the past 10-plus years,” Gluhan said. “A holistic approach of working together as a whole community is needed to reduce risk in LAH and increase neighborhood safety. Residents need to be ready and prepared, and communities need to be resilient.”
