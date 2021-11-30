Los Altos Hills adopted an urgency ordinance that establishes objective standards to govern the development of State Senate Bill 9 subdivisions and projects on residentially zoned properties.
The council adopted the ordinance Nov. 18 to ensure that Los Altos Hills has in place objective design and subdivision standards by Jan. 1, when SB 9 takes effect.
Los Altos council members were working to pass their own SB 9 urgency ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting, held after the Town Crier’s press deadline.
The controversial state law allows local agencies to impose objective subdivision and building design standards that do not conflict with the statutes, as long as the objective standards do not physically preclude the development of two 800-square-foot dwelling units on each parcel.
“These objective design and subdivision standards are interim measures that will assist Los Altos Hills in considering and approving new residential units and subdivisions authorized by SB 9 while the town considers and develops updated, permanent zoning regulations,” town officials said in a statement. “These regulations will also ensure that the town is able to address public safety concerns associated with the potential increased residential density in high fire hazard areas and geologic and seismic hazard areas within the community during this interim period.”
SB 9 allows for the development of up to four units on an existing undivided parcel (primary residence, SB 9 unit, accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit) or the development of up to two 800-square-foot SB 9 dwelling units, for very-low and low-income households, on a parcel created through SB 9. The primary objective, according to town officials, is to encourage property owners with an existing primary residence to add a dwelling unit (up to 1,600 square feet with incentives) or to create affordable housing on newly subdivided parcels.
The ordinance is in effect for 45 days from Nov. 18, and may be extended by the council for an additional 22 months and 15 days.
“During the effective term of the urgency ordinance, the town will undertake further study and hold multiple public hearings regarding permanent revisions to the town’s municipal code to ensure that SB 9 projects are consistent with the goals and policies of the town’s general plan and California state law,” according to the town’s Nov. 24 press release.