_12_21_NEWS_bakingcompetition.jpg

Naiel Chaudry of Los Altos displays his nameplate for his upcoming appearance on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship.”

 Courtesy of Naiel Chaudry

Los Altos resident Naiel Chaudry, 13, a baker and regular contributor to the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section, is a contestant on the 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network, premiering 8 p.m. Monday.

The latest season of the show features an added competitive element wherein the kids will be tested both on their entrepreneurialism and

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.