Los Altos resident Naiel Chaudry, 13, a baker and regular contributor to the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section, is a contestant on the 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network, premiering 8 p.m. Monday.
The latest season of the show features an added competitive element wherein the kids will be tested both on their entrepreneurialism and
The two-pronged competition model is right up Naiel’s alley. The Bullis Charter School eighth-grader co-founded LàJawab Treats alongside his younger sister, Punhal. The sibling bakers have tasted local success selling their fusion desserts that draw inspiration from South Asian flavors, regularly catering Los Altos and Mountain View special events for schools and fundraisers.
For the first time, however, Naiel had to hold his own as an individual competitor, without Punhal.
“It was really different from what I had in mind,” he said. “At first I was happy having the creative sense all to myself, but now, honestly, after filming I realized how grateful I am for having my sister around to help me with making sweets, because she’s really, really creative.”
Despite missing his baking buddy, Naiel thrived in an environment that challenged him in a multifaceted way, finding that some of his real-life experience running LàJawab helped his performance on the show.
“Honestly, I really love the fact that it wasn’t just like plain baking,” he said. “Having that (entrepreneurialism twist) was really fun, because we could tie in some difficulties that we’ve gone through with our businesses. And then we just reflect on those difficulties while completing the challenge.”
Cultivating friendships
Naiel’s favorite part of the experience went beyond competing against the 11 other contestants and included cultivating strong relationships with his castmates.
Aifra Ahmed, Naiel’s mother and chaperone throughout filming, said it was heartwarming to see how the kids bonded throughout the filming process. This season features 12 kids between the ages of 10 and 13 from across the United States, yet Ahmed said that after a couple days, they were all talking as if they were friends for 10 years.
“I think the most fun thing for me on the first day … was to watch these 12 kids from all over the country connect,” Ahmed said. “That was phenomenal, especially for him to meet boys who are not just into sports, but they’re into baking.”
A highlight for Naiel was meeting hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, both of whom are personal icons for Naiel and Punhal. The siblings grew up watching their shows on the Food Network and later fell in love with baking through Bertinelli’s recipes.
“Just getting to see them in real life was insane,” Naiel said.
Naiel is planning to watch the series premiere the day after Christmas with family and friends. The following weekend, his family friend will host a party at her restaurant, Zareen’s in Palo Alto, to celebrate.
Ahmed encourages people to tune in to the show not only because her son is starring, but because this season features a ton of great talent.
“I think a lot of the audience will realize that this specific season is really top-notch because these kids are business owners, so they are very precise,” she said. “It’s many levels up from the episodes I’ve watched in the past.”
Naiel has to be tight-lipped about how he performed in the competition, so local fans will have to watch each week to find out who wins the $25,000 grand prize. In the meantime, enjoy one of the siblings’ recipes (at right).
For more information on the show, visit tinyurl. com/2ybkmx2s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments