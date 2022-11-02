A fourth candidate entered the race for Los Altos City Council last week.
Roger Heyder threw his hat in the ring as a write-in candidate for council, joining incumbents Neysa Fligor, Anita Enander and challenger Pete Dailey in the race for two open seats on the five-member council in Tuesday’s election.
Heyder’s platform includes updating the city’s general plan, eliminating the Environmental and Complete Streets commissions and focusing on city maintenance.
Finance reports
Candidates for seats on the Los Altos and Mountain View city councils are required to report their campaign contributions and expenditures. Filings show Neysa Fligor in Los Altos and Ellen Kamei in Mountain View raising the most money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments