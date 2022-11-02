Election campaign fundraising totals

Local city council election campaign fundraising totals through the end of the Oct. 22 filing period

A fourth candidate entered the race for Los Altos City Council last week.

Roger Heyder threw his hat in the ring as a write-in candidate for council, joining incumbents Neysa Fligor, Anita Enander and challenger Pete Dailey in the race for two open seats on the five-member council in Tuesday’s election.

