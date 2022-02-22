After much discussion over bulk, mass and height, the Los Altos Planning Commission recommended approval last week of a design review and tentative map for a four-story, 15-unit multifamily residential building at 376 First St.
The 0.2-acre site, between Whitney and Lyell streets, is currently occupied by La Scala Italian Restaurant Bar & Grill. The owner, Ismail Jan Unlu, filed plans in 2019 to build the housing complex, the same year he closed the former Bella Vita restaurant to open La Scala.
The proposed 8,670-square-foot building would include one level of underground parking with 23 spaces for cars and 12 for bicycles, and a common, usable rooftop area. The applicant is offering three affordable units at the moderate-income level. Moderate income in California is described as 80-120% of the average median income. As with other recent projects, the developer is benefiting from a state density-bonus law and a multiple-family affordable housing ordinance that allow additional mass and height to accommodate affordable housing.
Design revisions
Project architect Brett Bailey said the project had been redesigned to address commissioners’ previous concerns that the main entrance was hidden from First Street and was “not welcoming.” However, Commissioner Mehruss Jon Ahi suggested ways the building’s bulk and mass could be further “softened.” His ideas were included in the commission’s recommendation.
Height also was a concern. The four stories put the height to the rooftop at more than 46 feet – 11 more than the normally allowed height limit. Plans for rooftop amenities, including barbecue grills and a Jacuzzi, called for an elevator and its override enclosure reaching the rooftop. That override took the overall height to more than 62 feet.
The necessity – and safety – over rooftop use was debated. Parking issues also were raised, with Commissioner Richard Roche concerned over unprovided-for guest parking.
The applicants argued that tenants valued privacy and their own space to relax, which the rooftop option would provide for.
In the end, commissioners agreed they could not deny the rooftop element based on its perceived attractiveness to potential buyers, and that other projects were offering similar rooftop amenities.
The commission’s Feb. 17 recommendation for approval sends the project to the Los Altos City Council for its review. No timeline has been given as to when council will discuss it.
The 376 First St. proposal is the latest in a flood of applications for multifamily, multistory housing projects on First Street in recent years. Steve Golden, the city’s interim planning services manager, noted several other multistory, multifamily housing projects either approved or in process along First near the San Antonio Road intersection, including: a three-story development at 385, 387 and 389 First (under construction); a four-story at 440-450 First (under construction); a three-story at 396 First (built); a four-unit, 50-unit project at 355 First (recently rejected by the council as too bulky); a three-story at 440 First (approved); and a three-story at 425 First (under construction).