4350 El Camino Real

Plans for a five-story condo complex on El Camino Real, above, are headed to the Los Altos City Council for approval.

 Rendering Courtesy of City of Los Altos

A proposal for a five-story, 47-unit condominium complex is on its way to the Los Altos City Council after receiving a unanimous recommendation from the Planning Commission last week.

The 4350 El Camino Real site, at the intersection of Los Altos Avenue, is currently home to a gas station. Pending council approval, the gas station would be demolished and underground tanks removed to accommodate the 53.85-foot-tall housing project and its two levels of underground parking. According to Steve Golden, the city’s interim planning services manager, the item is tentatively scheduled to come before the council at its Aug. 23 meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.