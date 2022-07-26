A proposal for a five-story, 47-unit condominium complex is on its way to the Los Altos City Council after receiving a unanimous recommendation from the Planning Commission last week.
The 4350 El Camino Real site, at the intersection of Los Altos Avenue, is currently home to a gas station. Pending council approval, the gas station would be demolished and underground tanks removed to accommodate the 53.85-foot-tall housing project and its two levels of underground parking. According to Steve Golden, the city’s interim planning services manager, the item is tentatively scheduled to come before the council at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Commissioners July 21 agreed that developers Angela and Gregory Galatolo had substantially addressed what the commission thought were project shortcomings related to building design and discrepancies among sizes of the affordable units. The proposed project includes seven below-market-rate units – four moderate-income ($141,550 annually for one person) and three very-low-income ($59,000 annually) units. The developers accepted a city staff recommendation to change two of the one-bedroom BMR units to two-bedroom units. Plans call for 10 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units.
“As we have in each stage of our process, we have made difficult and expensive changes to the project and overall feel we have substantially met the design and affordable housing concerns, while maintaining the integrity of our high-quality development,” Angela Galatolo told commissioners.
Questions arose regarding the developers’ relatively high 88% density-bonus request – the project technically qualified for 38.75% – but former city planner David Kornfield, representing the Galatolos, pointed out that two other high-density housing projects nearby had the same high percentages. Density bonuses grant developers project incentives in exchange for affordable housing units.
Also discussed was the placement of below-market units, which were included on the first four floors but not the fifth. Kornfield noted there was no policy in place that required such units on the top floor.
Commissioner Mehruss Jon Ahi said he appreciated the changes made since the last meeting – changes that also included improvements to the entryway, driveway entrance and materials.
“All a big improvement,” Ahi said. Commissioners also praised the 84 parking stalls proposed for the project, including two stalls each for the two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
The addition of rooftop deck “amenities” gave commissioners some pause, with Ahi cautioning: “The council’s going to have a lot of opinions on that, so just be prepared to explain that decision.”
Commissioner Richard Roche viewed it as “a very attractive building. It’s all positive. I think I would get rid of the rooftop deck.”
“Thank you for listening to us,” commission chairwoman Shelley Doran told the Galatolos. “I’ll miss the gas station, though.”
The commission approved a design review, conditional-use permit and tentative map for the project. Also approved was a negative declaration, which foregoes the need for an environmental impact report.
The commission also was scheduled last week to review progress on a 90-unit all-affordable housing development at 330 Distel Circle – a first for Los Altos – but the item was pulled from the agenda. Golden noted the item was not ready in time for the meeting, and has been continued to the commission’s Aug. 18 meeting. The remote meeting is set for a 7 p.m. start.
