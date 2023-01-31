Los Altos City Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng was denied an appointment to a county board last week after allegedly violating council norms by nominating herself over another member the council had selected.

Mayor Sally Meadows, who pulled her initial Lee Eng appointment to the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Board, instead nominated Councilmember Neysa Fligor for the post at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting. The change came after Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg pointed out that Lee Eng ignored the council’s wishes by selecting herself last month to continue serving on a Valley Transportation Authority board representing the North County. The council had chosen Weinberg.

