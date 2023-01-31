Los Altos City Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng was denied an appointment to a county board last week after allegedly violating council norms by nominating herself over another member the council had selected.
Mayor Sally Meadows, who pulled her initial Lee Eng appointment to the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Board, instead nominated Councilmember Neysa Fligor for the post at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting. The change came after Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg pointed out that Lee Eng ignored the council’s wishes by selecting herself last month to continue serving on a Valley Transportation Authority board representing the North County. The council had chosen Weinberg.
The council voted to appoint Fligor to the library position, with Lee Eng and Fligor abstaining.
The usually routine process of mayoral appointments to regional boards devolved into a high-profile political debate. Lee Eng and her supporters noted she was appointed to only one regional board, while other council members had multiple board appointments. Lee Eng claimed she was being marginalized in her position as an elected representative. The withdrawal of the library appointment left Lee Eng with no mayoral appointments to any regional boards, though she retains her VTA position.
“I do want the public to be aware that I did offer a compromise through the city manager to Councilmember Lee Eng, and gave her a chance to correct the norm violation,” Meadows said. “The compromise that I proposed was that if she remedied the violation by withdrawing as a VTA board alternate, then in my mind she became eligible again for the trust of council and sitting on regional boards, because remember that the definition is that the positions taken by appointed representatives on regional boards have to be in alignment with positions that council has taken on issues that directly impact the city of Los Altos. … She chose to stick with her VTA position for an alternative that she nominated and voted for herself, despite council having chosen and having nominated the vice mayor. So, this is not about punishment. It’s about eligibility as defined in the norms.”
Lee Eng said she believed she was following the rules “in good faith” and meant no disrespect to the council.
“I think there’s a lot of accusations and assumptions made that were not correct,” she said.
According to Lee Eng, the VTA board voted to change its bylaws, allowing for her continued participation on the board, and she had notified the council of the change.
She quoted from the amended bylaws that, “‘If the member(s) are eligible to complete that upcoming board term, then that person will be considered the nominee.’ … I was asked if I was interested in continuing, because we have to work off the new language.”
She noted that Weinberg addressed the VTA board, saying the council had chosen him as the nominee.
“The committee acknowledged that Councilmember Weinberg had been nominated by the city of Los Altos,” Lee Eng said. “Despite this knowledge, the committee nominated me, based on the updated bylaws. … The goal was to maintain continuity on the committee.”
Additionally, Lee Eng accused Weinberg of violating council norms that call for treating fellow members “with respect civility and courtesy. … Under decorum, council members shall accord the utmost courtesy to each other. Have I gotten that? I don’t feel I’ve gotten that. So, unfortunately, I feel there’s violations of norms and procedures. … I would like to provide my warning as well that there’s been some violation of the norms by Councilmember Weinberg, admonishing me in public.”
Meadows countered: “The VTA bylaws are not our council norms. … We are each eligible for any of these boards because we are members of our city councils. Therefore, we are bound by the norms of our city councils. So, the VTA bylaws, no matter what (board members) said, didn’t preclude Councilmember Lee Eng from notifying the other voting members that the Los Altos City Council had nominated (Weinberg).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments