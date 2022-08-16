_southbayyimby_logo
South Bay YIMBY, an acronym for Yes in My Backyard, called out Los Altos and Los Altos Hills for being an outsize burden on housing development on the eve of the cities submitting their draft housing elements to the state.

Research by the advocacy group found that families wishing to move into Los Altos and Los Altos Hills must be in the top 1% of the Bay Area’s earners to afford a home.

